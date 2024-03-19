Thumbtack Partners with ServiceTitan to Help Trades Businesses Provide a Better Customer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thumbtack, the technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes, today announced a partnership with ServiceTitan, a software platform built to power the trades. The integration helps local service businesses easily manage their calendar and booking requests all in one place, allowing them to spend less time toggling between platforms and more time helping customers.

“We made a commitment to meet our pros where they are by offering software integrations for every size, category and type of local service business,” said Mark Poston, Thumbtack’s Chief Commercial Officer. “With the ServiceTitan integration, whether you’re a multi-trade field service pro juggling numerous jobs throughout the day or a single discipline pro focused on plumbing, electrical or HVAC, we now have the integrations and the tools you need to make managing your business even easier.”

This new integration will automatically send new customer requests and bookings from Thumbtack directly to the ServiceTitan booking screen so pros can act on them right away. Projects are pre-populated with data like job type and customer information for faster, easier booking. The integration will also allow for improved data quality and accuracy, with requests automatically associated with existing customers in ServiceTitan so data is streamlined and pros don’t have to navigate duplicate records.

A recent survey of Thumbtack pros found that a vast majority (62.4%) spend the same amount of time or more on administrative tasks like payroll, marketing and customer communications as they do on their actual trade. Thumbtack’s integrations with tools like ServiceTitan help pros reduce the amount of time spent on administrative work and instead focus on completing more jobs and growing their business.

This integration is now available to all pros who use both ServiceTitan and Thumbtack. To learn more about the partnership and how you can access the integration, visit our Thumbtack Pro Marketplace.

About Thumbtack

We’re Thumbtack, a technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes. Our homeowners get personalized guidance on what to do and when to do it as well as who to hire from our growing community of 300,000 local service businesses. Every day in every county of the U.S., people turn to Thumbtack to complete small fixes, routine maintenance, and major improvements. With over 10 million 5-star projects and counting, we empower homeowners to take control and local businesses to grow. Accomplish more with Thumbtack.

About ServiceTitan:

ServiceTitan is a cloud-based software platform built to power trades businesses. The company’s end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Coatue, CPP Investments, Dragoneer Investment Group, Durable Capital Partners LP, Generation Investment Management, ICONIQ Growth, Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Thoma Bravo, TPG, and T. Rowe Price.