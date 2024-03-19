TD SYNNEX Recognized by NVIDIA Partner Network as Distribution Partner of the Year in the Americas

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced it has been selected by the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN) as the Distribution Partner of the Year in the Americas.

TD SYNNEX is being recognized for demonstrating its commitment to building its AI business on the NVIDIA AI platform, with year-over-year growth that underscores its operational excellence in distribution. Close collaboration with NVIDIA and others in the NPN has been critical to building an ecosystem that helps TD SYNNEX deliver industry-leading aggregated AI solutions and serve as the destination for AI solutions in the channel.

NPN provides partners across the globe with the expertise required to develop, deploy and maintain world-class accelerated computing solutions designed for today’s most demanding machine learning and AI workloads.

“As part of NPN, we’ve been able to immerse ourselves in the wealth of resources available from NVIDIA as we guide our partners on how to leverage these technologies for growth,” said Gary S. Palenbaum, Executive Vice President Sales & Vendor Management at TD SYNNEX. “We appreciate the recognition of our continued collaboration, which underscores our commitment to success for both our vendors and our partners in this fast-paced, high-growth area of AI.”

“TD SYNNEX has embraced all elements of the NVIDIA AI platform, as well as the ecosystem of partners, software ISVs and complementary technologies needed to deliver a complete AI solution,” said Geoff Fancher, Vice President of Worldwide Distribution at NVIDIA. “Their results are strong across multiple dimensions, including financial, inventory management, advanced solutions aggregation and partner enablement.”

TD SYNNEX brings together leading high-growth technologies across security, networking, cloud, data and AI. To learn more about TD SYNNEX’s NVIDIA offerings, visit https://www.tdsynnex.com/na/us/nvidia/.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2024 TD SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.