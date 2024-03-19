eIVF and Rectangle Health Partner to Streamline Payment Processing and Enhance the Patient Experience in Fertility Care

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PracticeHwy’s innovative electronic medical records solution, eIVF, a pioneer in the fertility industry and a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital (ASC), is excited to announce a partnership with Rectangle Health, a leading healthcare payment processing platform. This strategic collaboration brings together the strengths of both companies to offer an enhanced financial management experience for fertility clinics and their patients.

By integrating eIVF's comprehensive billing platform with Rectangle Health's Practice Management Bridge® platform, featuring advanced payment processing capabilities within Bridge™ Payments, fertility clinics can provide their patients with a convenient way to manage one time or recurring payments. This partnership simplifies the financial interactions between clinics and patients, helps to ease cost-related barriers to care, and improves the overall patient experience.

"Our integration with Rectangle Health marks another significant step in our ongoing quest to enhance eIVF’s unified platform through innovative partnerships,” stated Nimesh Shah, PracticeHwy CEO. "This demonstrates eIVF's commitment to leveraging strategic collaborations to elevate clinic and patient facing service offerings, enhance clinic choice, and improve accessibility and streamline financial transactions for our growing network of eIVF clinics and their patients."

eIVF’s Billing platform is a comprehensive financial management solution for fertility clinics, facilitating automated verification of eligibility and benefits and streamlining the complex medical billing workflow. Integrating with Bridge™ Payments further enhances eIVF’s billing capabilities by providing real-time data synchronization, increasing the efficiency and accuracy of financial operations for clinics and patients alike.

Brian Doyle, SVP of Sales and Technology Partnerships for Rectangle Health shares, "We are excited to partner with PracticeHwy to support the increasing need for fertility and reproductive care. We have a strong history in the space, with speed in underwriting and technology that accelerates cash flow and reduces accounts receivable by at least 15%. By integrating robust payment capabilities with eIVF’s billing system, we’ll empower clinics with an efficient and user-friendly financial management system, and their patients with flexible options to make reproductive care more accessible.”

About PracticeHwy

PracticeHwy is a leader in healthcare software which serves over 130 fertility practices and clinics worldwide. In 2002, they launched eIVF, one of the first electronic medical record (EMR) platforms focused on Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) practices. Since then, eIVF has supported data entry for over a million cycles. Known for its pursuit of excellence in the fertility industry, PracticeHwy.com has seen a consistent growth trajectory throughout the years by continuously developing innovative solutions which support all aspects of a fertility center’s operations. For more information on eIVF, visit www.eivf.org.

About Atlantic Street Capital

ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC’s value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business’ underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

About Rectangle Health

A leader in innovative healthcare technology for over 30 years, Rectangle Health is a trusted partner to 36,000 healthcare providers. The company’s comprehensive platform, Practice Management Bridge®, streamlines daily business operations including communications and engagement, payments and reimbursements, and office compliance. Single provider offices and enterprise healthcare organizations rely on Rectangle Health’s easy-to-use and scalable software to deliver a measurable increase in productivity and profitability, while improving patient experience.