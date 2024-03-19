ADDING MULTIMEDIA Blueshift Nutrition to Supply their Innovative Superblends to Xponential Fitness Brands, Powering Workouts and Wellness Across their Leading Fitness Brands

Blueshift’s supplement drinks combine nature's best superfoods with research-backed nutrients to fuel peak health, performance, and longevity, all while tasting like a craft mocktail with no added sugar or artificial flavors. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blueshift Nutrition, the first company to offer a full line of nutritional supplements delivered in drink form, today announced a national partnership to offer their lineup of active nutrition and wellness products across Xponential’s family of fitness brands. The collaboration makes Blueshift’s innovative line of clean-label, plant-powered supplements available at participating locations across Club Pilates, CycleBar, YogaSix, Row House, Pure Barre, Rumble Boxing, BFT, StretchLab, and AKT locations.

Blueshift is excited to offer its innovative drinkable supplements to help studio members get the most from their workouts while also supporting general wellness goals. Blueshift's groundbreaking Superblend drinks overcome the limitations of conventional pills and gummies by seamlessly blending nature's finest superfoods with science-backed nutrients to create a comprehensive line of delicious functional beverages. Flavors are complex and less sweet than typical sports nutrition and wellness products, reminiscent of craft mocktails – all with zero added sugar or artificial sweeteners or flavors.

The Blueshift supplement line was recently awarded seven consumer and retailer favorite awards by Delicious Living magazine, the most awards of any supplement or functional beverage brand. Awards included Favorite Sports Nutrition Product (Blueshift Electrolyte), Best New Supplement (Blueshift Turmeric), and Favorite Functional Beverage (Blueshift Sleep).

A comprehensive selection of Blueshift Superblends is now available at participating Xponential studio locations, ranging from their performance offerings to wellness solutions like sleep, energy, immunity, skin support, and more.

Paal Gisholt, CEO of Blueshift Nutrition, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Xponential to bring our Superblends to their diverse community of fitness enthusiasts in the United States. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to promote peak performance and healthy aging while making supplements easy and enjoyable to take.”

About Blueshift Nutrition

Blueshift Nutrition is an award-winning provider of innovative nutritional supplement drinks. Their Superblends combine nature's best superfoods with research-backed nutrients to fuel peak health, performance, and longevity. With a mission to make wellness easy and delicious, Blueshift’s unique flavor-weaving approach has cracked the code on flavor, delivering a complete lineup of active nutrition, healthy aging and general wellness products that are: “Shockingly effective. Curiously delicious.”