Vultr Expands AI Training and Inference Capacity in Singapore Through Partnership With Singtel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Singtel to expand its capacity of NVIDIA GPUs in Singapore and across Southeast Asia. This partnership will support the development of AI factories for model training and inference using Vultr’s cloud GPU platform, powered by NVIDIA, which will integrate with Singtel’s Paragon platform to leverage Singtel’s NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU capacity in Singapore for Vultr’s customer workloads. Vultr currently operates 32 cloud data center locations globally, including nine across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, and is a pioneer among independent cloud providers for provisioning NVIDIA accelerated infrastructure for AI training and inference workloads across Singapore, India, Australia, Japan, and South Korea.

Based in Singapore, Singtel is a leading communications technology group in Asia Pacific and Africa. Singtel has deepened its capabilities to capitalize on the opportunities brought about by digitalization – including providing the core AI infrastructure necessary for businesses and governments through its patented Paragon platform, to effectively train and deploy AI models to transform commerce and societies.

Singtel is accelerating these efforts by building a network of sustainable, hyper-connected, AI-ready Nxera data centers in Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand with power density and liquid-cooling capabilities. These data centers are purpose-built to handle the largest AI workloads using advanced NVIDIA GPUs with high efficiency and low power usage effectiveness.

Vultr users will be able to deploy large-scale clusters of NVIDIA H100 GPUs in Vultr’s Singapore region, powered by Singtel in Q3 2024.

“Vultr’s unique footprint of 32 global locations makes us the partner of choice for enterprises and AI innovators with global AI infrastructure needs,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr’s parent company, Constant. “Singtel is delivering data centers built to support the power and cooling requirements of the GPUs of the future. Our partnership with Singtel will provide the region with unprecedented access to NVIDIA’s most advanced GPUs in some of the most efficient data centers in the world.”

Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel's Digital InfraCo unit and Nxera regional data center business, said, “Both Singtel and Vultr aim to make high-performance computing accessible and affordable for enterprises. This partnership will help foster productivity and innovation at scale without customers having to worry about procuring and managing their own infrastructure of GPUs, data centers, and networks. This collaboration will enable Vultr’s customers to leverage the power of Singtel’s GPU cloud through the integration between Vultr’s cloud GPU platform and Singtel’s Paragon platform – all powered by NVIDIA.”

Vultr has a long history of partnering with leading telecommunications providers, including a strategic relationship with Airtel in India. More information about Vultr’s work to transform telecommunications with global access to AI infrastructure can be found here. To learn more about Vultr’s cloud GPU offerings powered by NVIDIA, contact sales or meet the Vultr team in person at the NVIDIA GTC global AI conference at booth #1124.

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, aims to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers worldwide. Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky and completely bootstrapped, Vultr has become the world's largest privately-held cloud computing company without raising equity financing. Learn more at: www.vultr.com.

About Singtel

Singtel is Asia's leading communications technology group, providing a portfolio of services from next-generation communication, 5G and technology services to infotainment to both consumers and businesses. The Group has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa and reaches over 760 million mobile customers in 21 countries. Its infrastructure and technology services for businesses span 21 countries, with more than 428 direct points of presence in 362 cities.

For consumers, Singtel delivers a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband and TV. For businesses, Singtel offers a complementary array of workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics and cyber security capabilities.

Singtel is dedicated to continuous innovation, harnessing technology to create new and exciting customer experiences and shape a more sustainable, digital future.

For more information, visit www.singtel.com.

Follow us on Twitter / X at @SingtelNews.