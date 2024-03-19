Everlaw and International Litigation Services Announce Strategic Partnership

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with the plaintiffs’ ediscovery firm, International Litigation Services (ILS). Together, the companies’ offerings will enable best-in-class services on the Everlaw platform for the plaintiffs bar, helping clients chart a straighter path to the truth.

The partnership extends Everlaw’s ediscovery platform with state-of-the-art technology, rich collaboration features, advanced AI and a modern, intuitive interface to ILS consultants who specialize in optimizing workflows, algorithms, and processes to discover hidden truths that plaintiffs’ counsel know exist, but can require special technology to unearth.

“Everlaw and ILS are a match made in heaven for the data-heavy, complex cases that we focus on such as mass torts, securities litigation and antitrust,” said ILS President and Chief Executive Officer Josh Rosenberg. “ILS gives plaintiffs’ firms the leading edge when it comes to everything ediscovery, and we’re excited that our new partnership with Everlaw will extend that opportunity.”

Everlaw and ILS are partnering on a high-profile, high-impact multi-district litigation case. This new agreement will likely accelerate the adoption of Everlaw’s ediscovery platform and ILS services for plaintiffs in subsequent areas such as securities fraud, antitrust, class-action suits, mass torts and other complex matters.

In 2024, plaintiff firms may expect growing caseloads including a rise in securities litigation – around cryptocurrency exchanges, antitrust for tech companies, mass torts, qui tam, class actions and medical malpractice. ILS’s ediscovery expertise aims to level the playing field with the large firms often involved in mass tort lawsuits and multidistrict litigation. Everlaw enables customers to quickly categorize documents with its superior analytics and artificial intelligence features such as clustering and predictive coding. Everlaw Storybuilder helps firms organize evidence and collaborate across multiple parties and extended timeframes.

Frank Maderal, founding partner of Maderal Byrne PLLC, said, “This year is looking like a watershed for the plaintiff bar with new litigation. ILS and Everlaw are a great combination that helped our team build a coding panel to quickly categorize data. Everlaw's advanced analytics and ease-of-use helped our team sort through evidence quickly, as ILS guides us with their expertise.”

“The speed in which plaintiffs can uncover hidden relationships between people and data means charting a straighter path to the truth – the holy grail of the plaintiff’s bar,” said Rich Liu, chief business officer at Everlaw. “Plaintiff firms look to ILS to deliver critical expertise, skills and project management, and with Everlaw, they’ll access best-in-class ediscovery services for both quality and speed. The new MDL is a great example of how we are partnering.”

About ILS

Established in 1988, ILS has become the nation's preeminent plaintiff-only ediscovery provider. ILS specializes in leveling the playing field for the plaintiffs’ bar by providing high-quality discovery services to help clients win their cases. ILS stands apart from other ediscovery vendors in its commitment to serving only the plaintiffs’ bar. ILS clients know that they are sharing their vital case strategies with like-minded professionals who are as committed and passionate about getting justice for plaintiffs as they are. ILS experts are trained in the fields of engineering, linguistics, and litigation, in addition to science and medical professionals, combining their knowledge with leading ediscovery techniques.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.

