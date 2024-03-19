Accelerate Learning and CloudLabs Partner to Bring Gamified STEM Simulations to K-12 Schools

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations can have a significant positive effect on student learning and provide a creative way to explore real-world contexts and phenomena that would be difficult to observe in the classroom. Accelerate Learning and CloudLabs have partnered to meet the growing demand for virtual gamified simulations in science, math, and other STEM areas.

Accelerate Learning now offers CloudLabs Virtual STEM, which has more than 600 gamified simulations and 135 learning units. Utilizing the digital platform, students can immerse themselves in virtual laboratories and activities based on real-world situations and challenges. Each interactive instructional sequence gives students opportunities to explore and apply STEM concepts while developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

“CloudLabs provides a cost-efficient way for districts to bring labs to students,” said Amanda McGee, senior vice president of curriculum development and production for Accelerate Learning. “Every simulation presents a different scenario, so students have a wide range of opportunities to see STEM in action and put into practice what they’re learning.”

CloudLabs Virtual STEM simulations, coupled with Accelerate Learning’s market-leading digital learning platform, provide real-time feedback to students, and assessments give teachers the data they need to assign learning pathways addressing each student’s needs. The platform also includes video tutorials, step-by-step guides, and resources to help teachers support effective laboratory practices.

“Learning by doing is a core principle at Accelerate Learning, so our platform is the perfect complement to their STEM solutions,” said CloudLabs CEO and Founder Jiovany Orozco Parra. “Together, we can provide students with robust, meaningful experiences that demonstrate the value and relevance of STEM in the everyday world.”

CloudLabs is available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. It is aligned to the Common Core State Standards, Next Generation Science Standards, and state standards. It can be purchased with Accelerate Learning’s STEM curricula or as a stand-alone solution. For information, visit https://info.acceleratelearning.com/cloudlabs.

About Accelerate Learning Inc.

Accelerate Learning provides STEM curriculum and professional development solutions that empower teachers, increase scores, and inspire students to become tomorrow’s STEM leaders. Its STEMscopes, Collaborate Science, Kide Science, and Math Nation curricula and resources are highly adaptable, accessible, and support instruction in any learning environment. The comprehensive, results-oriented solutions are used by more than 9 million students and 750,000 teachers across the country. For information, visit acceleratelearning.com or call 800-531-0864.