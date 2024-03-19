Valparaiso University to Offer 100% Online Graduate Healthcare Degrees in Partnership with Relearnit, Inc.

FLORISSANT, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valparaiso University (Valpo) is offering three online healthcare graduate degrees in partnership with Relearnit, Inc. (Relearnit). These degrees, designed with working professionals in mind, include a master’s degree in public health (MPH), a master’s degree in healthcare administration (MHCA) and a post-professional doctor of occupational therapy degree (DrOT).

These programs are offered through Valpo’s acclaimed College of Nursing and Health Professions, which has been educating the next generation of healthcare leaders for more than 50 years. Graduates are poised for success in one of the fastest growing industries in the country. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 28% job growth for medical and health services managers between 2021 and 2031.

Launched March 5, 2024, the programs offer the following benefits:

online MPH – offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to enhance public health professionals’ ability to promote disease prevention and improve health across populations.

online MHCA – provides the skills needed for a variety of leadership positions, including hospital administrators, health information management directors, and nursing home administrators.

online DrOT – aimed at professionals wanting to take their skills to the next level, offering advanced skills in evidence-based practice taught by recognized leaders in occupational therapy.

“These online programs offer students the benefits of flexibility, increased accessibility and online collaboration,” says Eric W. Johnson, Ph.D., provost and executive vice president for academic affairs for Valparaiso University. “We’re excited to offer these programs that blend the best of Valpo with the ease of online learning. Graduates from Valpo’s College of Nursing and Health Professions enter the healthcare field ready to improve the world by leading with critical thinking, exemplary performance, and selfless service.”

“Valparaiso University is such a respected university,” says Maegan Murphy, Relearnit’s senior vice president of operations. “It’s an honor to partner with Valpo to help make education even more accessible to working professionals.”

For more information about these online Valpo degree programs, please visit onlinedegrees.valpo.edu.

About Relearnit, Inc.

Relearnit partners with universities and their faculty to identify and optimize degree programs that deliver career success for students and facilitate institutional growth.

About Valparaiso University

Valparaiso University is a comprehensive, independent Lutheran university, located in Northwest Indiana, and driven by a welcoming community that continually strives to answer our collective call to serve the world.