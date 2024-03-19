Jackson Public Schools in Mississippi Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed an agreement with Jackson Public Schools (JPS) in Mississippi for Tyler’s Enterprise ERP solution. The district will use Enterprise Financial Management, Payroll, HR Management, Time & Attendance, Asset Maintenance and Performance, and Content Manager, which will be powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“We are excited to invest in the technology that will help support our mission of developing scholars through world-class learning experiences,” said Earl Burke, chief finance and operations officer for Jackson Public Schools. “By having a robust and user-friendly ERP system in place, our staff can focus on what is most important, which is serving our students. We look forward to the increased efficiency that Tyler’s solution will bring to our district.”

JPS desired a fully integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP) system that offered enhanced functionality, such as vendor and employee access deployed in a cloud-based environment. It selected Tyler as the single solution provider capable of providing all required functionality with the addition of enhanced reporting capabilities. With the system in place, JPS will have complete integration across all modules, from payroll to HR to financial management.

Tyler’s Enterprise ERP solution will assist in breaking down departmental data silos, streamlining processes, and eliminating duplicate data entry. With Enterprise Financial Management, JPS will be able to manage every aspect of its accounting, budgeting, and project performance needs. HR Management will allow the district to easily manage personnel and payroll data and processes, handling employee recruitment, development, and performance management in one integrated system. By deploying Enterprise ERP in the cloud, JPS will benefit from a secure and flexible solution that is always up to date.

“Tyler’s Enterprise ERP solution is designed specifically to help school districts handle financial and personnel operations with accuracy, transparency, and efficiency,” said Chris Webster, president of Tyler’s ERP & Civic Division. “We’re pleased to be selected as the single vendor to provide a fully integrated solution for Jackson Public Schools and look forward to helping them streamline their operations and processes.”

JPS is the third largest school district in Mississippi, serving 18,000 students and representing more than 80% of school-aged children in the state’s capital.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

About Jackson Public Schools

Jackson Public Schools (JPS) is the third-largest school district in Mississippi, serving over 18,000 scholars and more than 80 percent of school-aged children in the state's capital and only urban municipality. With a firm belief in the importance of equity, excellence, growth mindset, relationships, relevance, and positive and respectful cultures, JPS works to develop scholars through world-class learning experiences to attain an exceptional knowledge base, critical and relevant skill sets, and the necessary dispositions for great success.

