U.S. Properties Group Signs New Lease with UFC GYM at The Streets of Indian Lake – Hendersonville, Tennessee

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Properties Group (USPG) announces a new 27,900 SF lease with UFC GYM® – a premier fitness center – designed to put their leading services and equipment into the hands of anyone and everyone looking to change their lives through the power of exercise.

Standard offerings at a UFC GYM include, UFC-style Octagon, large bag room, indoor turf, Brazilian jiu-jitsu mat room, Group Fitness studio, weight room, robust cardio equipment, Kids Club childcare, and full-service locker rooms. The facility at The Streets of Indian Lake will be their state-of-the-art Signature Club with additional amenities, including a retail store, a wide range of fitness classes and personal training. The opening of UFC GYM at The Streets of Indian Lake is anticipated by the summer of 2024.

UFC GYM is owned locally by George Girgel, a resident of Franklin, Tennessee and a successful entrepreneur in Tennessee and other states. It is the biggest, best, and fastest growing fitness organization in the world, boasting 50 gyms in 20 states – 150 in the world in 40 separate countries. The key to this gym is its all-inclusive approach to fitness and the betterment of its members. Proper training, lively classes, multiple levels, equipment choices, and positive attitudes is driving this gym to higher levels and setting it apart from the “normal gym experience.” UFC GYM is highly publicized as a leader in up-and-coming markets, the area’s strong analytics drove them to the shopping center.

“We share a passion to make UFC GYM one of the most successful brands in the fitness industry. With our innovative approach to fitness, we’ve created an atmosphere in which our members see immediate results. What’s more, they can do so in a facility that is second-to-none.” - Mark Mastrov, Executive Chairman, UFC GYM.

Gord Wiebe, Managing Director of USPG says: “We are excited for this new, innovative UFC GYM to open and the community to discover fitness that works for people of all athletic levels.”

Cynthia Hicks, SVP of Leasing & Development for USPG notes: “We are ecstatic to sign a 15-year commitment with George Girgel and UFC GYM at The Streets of Indian Lake in Hendersonville, Tennessee. This state-of-the-art facility is the first of others planned for communities throughout Nashville. The energy UFC GYM will bring to ‘The Streets’ is not only evidenced by their first-class business model, but their passion to provide a platform for all ages to become healthier. Simultaneously, USPG is happy to announce a 100% occupancy with a long waiting list of strong retailers looking to make ‘The Streets’ their home. As always, we look forward to engaging with the community to shop, dine, relax, be healthy, and enjoy all the amenities ‘The Streets’ has to offer.”

About The Streets of Indian Lake:

The Streets of Indian Lake in Hendersonville, TN – Nashville North was the first and only Lifestyle Center in the 50-mile area. Conveniently located off route 65 in north Nashville, amid inviting gathering spots, wide sidewalks and convenient parking in close proximity to individual shops and eateries, The Streets offers a unique range of over 30 premium shops, spas, and restaurants, such as Sam’s Sports Grill, Victoria’s Secret, Regal Cinemas, Bink’s Outfitters, SkinWorks Wellness & Aesthetics, Chico’s, LOFT, and much more. For more tenant information, deals and events, visit www.streetsofindianlake.com.

About USPG:

U.S. Properties Group is growing and owns approximately four million square feet. Redeveloping shopping centers in nine states and managing over 350 tenant relationships, USPG covers the Midwest and Southeast United States, which includes Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Founded to create value and realize the “Upcycling” of shopping center assets, USPG and their team of professionals utilize their skills in acquisitions, development, renovation, and management to enhance property values and restore the community marketplaces with best of class tenants and services. For more information visit www.uspginc.com.