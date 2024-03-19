Ardent Health Services Selects Quantum Health and Imagine360 to Optimize Health Benefits Program and Better Support Employee Healthcare Journeys

DUBLIN, Ohio & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Health, the leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, and Imagine360, a leading provider of alternative self-funded health plan solutions, today announced that Ardent Health Services, a premier provider of healthcare in communities across the country, has selected Quantum Health’s healthcare navigation and care coordination platform and Imagine360’s high-performance network and price protection services to support its new team member health benefits offering. Ardent’s national footprint includes 30 hospitals, over 200 sites and more than 1,700 aligned providers.

Quantum Health and Imagine360’s partnership will offer Ardent’s 23,000 team members and dependents a powerful alternative to high-cost managed care networks, and a better member experience with expert support, improved clinical outcomes and cost savings.

“Our team members’ health benefits expectations have expanded, and they are looking for a healthcare experience that is as easy and streamlined as other facets of their lives,” said Carolyn Schneider, chief human resources officer of Ardent Health Services. “Quantum Health will serve as the navigation provider for all our team members, and Imagine360 will ensure our team members and their families receive the most appropriate, cost-effective care.”

“Quantum Health is honored to provide our navigation and care coordination platform combined with Imagine360’s unique solution to Ardent team members and bring their health benefits administrative, technological, digital health and human support components together into one simple and effective experience that drives better engagement and outcomes,” said Zane Burke, chief executive officer of Quantum Health.

Quantum Health’s proprietary care management and Real-Time Intercept® capabilities, combined with the company’s trusted Healthcare Warriors®, proactively guide and support members through their entire healthcare journey. Enabled by this human-centered engagement technology, Quantum Health serves as the single point of contact for all member healthcare benefits and care needs. The company currently supports over 3 million members and over 500 employer clients.

“We are excited to support Ardent through our strategic partnership with Quantum Health to provide better access to high-value providers through a solution that creates savings for Ardent and its team members. In addition to serving Ardent’s health plan, this relationship will provide our growing list of employer clients with direct access to Ardent facilities and providers across the country. Their commitment to quality care and innovative approach to direct employer relationships make Ardent a perfect fit for us,” said Jeff Bak, chief executive officer of Imagine360.

“To give our team members the opportunity to utilize the high-quality care provided within our own health system, we have established a unique single-entry point healthcare experience that combines concierge-level digital and human-centric member navigation, network steerage, and price protection, all while focusing on how we can do more to bring employers a top-tier self-funded health plan while still managing costs,” said Alfred Lumsdaine, chief financial officer of Ardent Health Services.

About Ardent Health Services

Ardent Health Services is a leading provider of healthcare in communities across the country. With a focus on consumer-friendly processes and investments in innovative services and technologies, Ardent is passionate about making healthcare better and easier to access. Through its subsidiaries, Ardent owns and operates 30 hospitals and 200+ sites of care with more than 1,700 aligned providers in six states. Learn more at ardenthealth.com.

About Imagine360

Imagine360 is a leading provider of employer-sponsored health plan solutions that deliver deep cost savings and concierge member support. Leveraging 50+ years of expertise, Imagine360’s solutions combine the financial benefits of health system partnerships, price protection, best-in-class member support, and health plan administration. Guiding members through all phases of healthcare, a specialized team provides care navigation and clinical support and relentlessly advocates for members to receive quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at imagine360.com.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health’s proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member’s healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine, and one of FORTUNE’S Best Workplaces in Healthcare. The Women Presidents’ Organization has also ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for over 15 years.

To learn more about the company, visit Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.