VAT compliance and invoicing software provider amaZervice joins Billbee and becomes part of Bregal’s E-commerce Software Group

FRANKFURT, Germany & WILDPOLDSRIED, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Billbee, a portfolio company of funds advised by Bregal Unternehmerkapital ("BU") has acquired German software provider amaZervice. Through the recent partnership with amaZervice, Billbee strengthens its expertise in VAT compliance and invoicing and realizes new valuable synergies through an extended product offering with cross selling potential and additional go-to-market value creation opportunities.

Headquartered in Wildpoldsried, Germany, amaZervice is a specialist niche provider of invoicing and VAT compliance software with a particular focus on Amazon Marketplace sellers. The company's software-as-a-service offering, Amainvoice, automatically imports sales data from Amazon Marketplace sellers and generates all the necessary digital documents for invoicing, financial accounting and international VAT compliance. amaZervices's software solution is standardised with a very fast implementation and installation time. Moreover, the company offers a range of services related to the use of its software, such as historical analysis of Amazon data for VAT compliance. Founded in 2010, amaZervice now serves more than 2,500 customers, primarily Amazon merchants with tax domicile in Germany, across a variety of industries and categories.

At the beginning of November 2023, BU laid the foundation for the new e-commerce software group with the majority acquisition of the SaaS multi-channel solution provider Billbee GmbH, followed by the acquisition of Channel Pilot Solutions GmbH, a leading provider of cloud-based software for product feed management and marketplace connectivity. Both companies have strong positions and a solid customer base in their respective markets. With amaZervice becoming part of Billbee, the e-commerce software group will continue to grow through further acquisitions and position itself as a market leader in the ever-growing field of online retailing.

"We are delighted to be working with BU, Billbee and the broader E-Commerce Software Group and see them as ideal partners to support our growth and presence in the market", said Andreas Honisch, CEO of amaZervice, who will remain invested in the company together with the other existing shareholders after the transaction. "The partnership allows us to join forces with leading players in the field of e-commerce enablement and marketplace connectivity and to further develop and expand our product portfolio.”

"amaZervice has developed one of the market-leading e-commerce VAT software solutions and has built up a large and diversified e-commerce customer base in the DACH region. This is a highly complementary addition for Billbee and will make a valuable contribution to continuing Billbee’s success story”, adds Norbert Heller, Director at BU.

About Bregal Unternehmerkapital

Bregal Unternehmerkapital (BU) is a leading private equity firm with offices in Zug, Munich and Milan. As part of a family business that has grown over generations, the funds advised by BU invest in medium-sized companies headquartered in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Northern Italy, covering a wide range of industries. In its efforts to be the partner of choice for entrepreneurs and family businesses, BU focuses on partnerships with market leaders and "hidden champions" with a strong management team and great growth potential. Since its foundation in 2015, the funds advised by BU have invested over 2.7 billion euros in more than 100 companies and supported over 20,000 employees. In close partnership with entrepreneurs and families, their companies are further developed, internationalized, and digitalized - so that sustainable value is created on a responsible basis for the next generation.

For more information, please visit www.bregal.de or follow us on LinkedIn.

About amaZervice

amaZervice GmbH headquartered in Wildpoldsried is a leading provider of VAT compliance and invoicing solutions. Founded in 2010, the business has grown consistently and serves over 2,500 clients today which are active as Amazon merchants. It’s product functionality includes automated creation of digital documents required for invoicing, accounting, and VAT compliance (in particular in relation to international VAT returns and cross-border stock movements).