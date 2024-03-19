Gravis Formed through Combination of Six Industry Leaders to Create North America's Largest Provider of Engineered Bulk Transportation Packaging Solutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gravis is thrilled to launch its new name and brand identity following the successful combination of six leading players to form the largest provider of engineered bulk transportation packaging solutions in North America.

Gravis leverages decades of product and supply chain expertise from its legacy businesses of Bulk Lift International, Bagwell Supply, Norwood Paper, BulkSak, JumboBag and Powertex to create custom solutions and a world class experience for its customers in the food & beverage, agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceutical and materials industries.

“Our mission to provide ‘Expert Solutions for your toughest packaging challenges’ embodies a unique customer value proposition that is enabled by the operating scale and product breadth of the Gravis platform,” said Vishal Rao, Chief Executive Officer.“ The depth of our product and application engineering expertise, and an unmatched global manufacturing and warehousing network puts us in a unique position to meet the most challenging bulk transportation packaging needs of Fortune 500 and local companies alike.”

“We selected the name Gravis, which means heavy in Latin, to represent our legacy and focus on the packaging and movement of bulk materials,” he added.

The Gravis Difference is partnering with customers to deliver a differentiated value proposition focused on three key pillars:

Packaging expertise that delivers efficiency for customers : Gravis’ dedicated team of packaging and application engineers work closely with customer teams to develop optimal packaging solutions that improve the efficiency of customers’ manufacturing and transportation processes to deliver the lowest cost in use.

: Gravis’ dedicated team of packaging and application engineers work closely with customer teams to develop optimal packaging solutions that improve the efficiency of customers’ manufacturing and transportation processes to deliver the lowest cost in use. Unmatched service and reach : With a network of 18 North American manufacturing and warehouse locations, a global manufacturing network, a continuous investment into supply chain visibility, and a ‘nationally known locally grown’ sales team, Gravis can meet the most demanding service needs of Fortune 500 and small businesses.

: With a network of 18 North American manufacturing and warehouse locations, a global manufacturing network, a continuous investment into supply chain visibility, and a ‘nationally known locally grown’ sales team, Gravis can meet the most demanding service needs of Fortune 500 and small businesses. A comprehensive portfolio of products to solve any bulk packaging challenge: Gravis offers a comprehensive portfolio of dry bulk transportation packaging including Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs), Bulk Liners, Bulk Container Liners, Industrial Bags, Pallet liners, non-wood pallets and stretch films. Our portfolio of established brands including SeaBulk®, BulkSak®, FirmaLoad® and Norwood Products® represent decades of quality and innovation leadership in industrial packaging.

