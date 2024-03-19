Northwest Harvest Announces Partnership with Network of Giving

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northwest Harvest today announced a strategic partnership with the Network of Giving in Seattle, securing its position as the final pillar of the four non-profit beneficiaries in the market.

The Network of Giving is a powerful, hyper-local digital platform enabled by financial services that fosters a community-minded movement through the connection of local consumers and merchants to community organizations while creating efficiencies in digital fundraising. With digital commerce and merchant defined & funded micro-donations, the Network of Giving allows local merchants to have the digital tools to grow their business, while providing consumers an outlet to support local organizations, benefitting the community where they live – at no cost to the consumer.

“ We're thrilled to join the Network of Giving here in Seattle! Our partnership with the Network of Giving will benefit our community, its businesses, and residents. Through our participation we will enhance and strengthen our mission of growing food justice through collective action,” said Justin Vierela, Senior Manager of Community Philanthropy. “ The Network of Giving enables us to increase our positive impact on communities who face food insecurity. We're excited to collaborate with the community to help advance the Network of Giving in the Seattle area.”

“ The Network of Giving is thrilled to assist Northwest Harvest,” stated David Saalfrank, Chief Evangelist of the Network of Giving. “ The DNA of the Network of Giving is the core principles of service, accountability, and innovation to better the lives of those in the community. Its purpose is to drive impactful change and support important community organizations, like Northwest Harvest.” Saalfrank added, “ With the Network of Giving, like-minded merchants and consumers are brought together in a spirit of cooperation and collaboration. Northwest Harvest and the Network of Giving enable a digital solution that puts neighbors first and unites them in working together to advance solutions that end hunger and its root causes.”

About Northwest Harvest

Northwest Harvest is a food justice organization operating statewide in Washington with a network of over 400 food and meal programs, schools, and community-based organizations. Focused on improving equity in our food system, Northwest Harvest believes everyone in Washington should have consistent access to nutritious foods that nourishes their body and affirms their culture.

More on Northwest Harvest: northwestharvest.org

About the Network of Giving

The Network of Giving is committed to providing financial and social empowerment to drive positive change in communities and the world. The Network of Giving SaaS platform utilizes digital commerce, connecting local consumers, merchants, and non-profit community organizations. This connection empowers consumers to shop at local businesses triggering merchant-funded micro-donations that impact their communities – at no cost to the consumer.

The Network of Giving delivers marketing guidance for local businesses to enhance customer acquisition and retention, while driving business decisions through key analytics and real-time actionable insights.

More on Network of Giving: networkofgiving.com