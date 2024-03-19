Bright Announces Partnership with Trivest and Acquisition of PEAK Event Services

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright Event Rentals (“Bright” or the “Company”) announces it has partnered with Trivest Partners, LP (“Trivest”), a Miami-based, founder-focused private equity firm with over 40 years of experience creating strategic partnerships and fostering growth. Bright represents the second platform investment in the Trivest Recognition Fund, a recently raised $1.3 billion fund focused on founder-led and family-owned businesses that have achieved significant scale.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Bright is the country’s leading, full-service event rental solutions company. Founded in 2013, the Company supplies tenting, linens, furniture, tabletop items, kitchen equipment, and other items and services for special events such as weddings, festivals, corporate events, graduations, and other social events. Bright is recognized for its industry-leading brand; dedicated, experienced team members; premium, well-maintained assets; and production and logistics services that are critical components of successful events.

Bright will continue to be led by its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Bjornstad. “ We are excited by the Trivest partnership and their experience in the rental industry and across business and consumer services,” said Bjornstad. “ In choosing a partner, we were looking for a firm who understood our business and shared our long-term goals. With Trivest’s support, we look to accelerate our track record of organic growth while we significantly invest in our operations and our team to better serve our customers.”

The Company is also announcing its acquisition of PEAK Event Services (“PEAK”), the leading special event rental company in New England and the Hudson Valley. “ The combination with Bright will allow us to continue offering the best service, products, and innovation for our customers. Our shared values and cultures and combined expertise will elevate the standard for the event rental industry,” said Jennifer Gullins, Chief Executive Officer of PEAK.

The combination with PEAK provides the Company with 15 fulfillment centers and 23 showrooms across California, Arizona, Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and New York.

“ We were extremely impressed by Bright’s industry-leading position, talented and dedicated management team, track record of growth, and differentiated approach to the premium event rental industry,” added Stephen Koren, Principal at Trivest. “ The combination with PEAK allows us to further expand our coast-to-coast presence and better serve customers and team members across the country.”

About Bright Event Rentals

Bright Event Rentals is the country’s leading premium event rental business, providing tenting, linens, furniture, tabletop items, kitchen equipment, and other items for special events such as weddings, festivals, corporate events, and graduations. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the Company operates across California, Arizona, Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and New York under the Bright Event Rentals and PEAK brands. The Company’s industry-leading brands; dedicated, experienced team members; and premium, well-maintained assets make it the partner of choice for wedding and special event planners, caterers, educational institutions, and venues across the country. For more information, visit: www.bright.com and www.peakeventservices.com

About Trivest

Trivest Partners LP, headquartered in Miami, with a presence in Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. To learn more, visit www.trivest.com