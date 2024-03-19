ROSSMANN Group Selects SymphonyAI Store and Space Planning to Drive Automation, Scale, and Quality Shopper Experience in Spain

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SymphonyAI, a leader in predictive and generative enterprise AI SaaS, today announced that German health and beauty giant ROSSMANN Group is expanding its SymphonyAI AI-based store and space planning solutions to its growing market in Spain.

ROSSMANN is known for its extensive assortment offered in stores in Germany, where it uses SymphonyAI to ensure shelves are set to most effectively engage customers across its small, mid-sized, and large store formats. ROSSMANN will now use SymphonyAI store and space planning solution to support scale in its expanding Spain presence while ensuring that Spanish customers have a consistent, high-quality experience in every shop and access to 12,000-15,000 items.

The AI-powered SymphonyAI shelf planning application accommodates real-time space constraints, merchandising strategy, and local shopper preferences to create custom shelf layouts that deliver engaging shopper experiences and optimal operational outcomes. Its macro space planning enables retailers to optimize layouts across all store sizes and formats and right-size category space to deliver better customer shopping experiences and store performance.

“We are extremely proud of our progress with predictive and generative AI offerings in retail and CPG, and we are very excited that ROSSMANN has selected SymphonyAI to expand our store and space retail offerings in their growing market in Spain,” said Manish Choudhary, president of the SymphonyAI retail-CPG vertical.

“Since opening our first Spanish store in Valencia in July 2020, we have grown our presence in Spain to 23 stores, and we are excited to bring ROSSMANN’s hallmark quality, assortment, and service to more Spanish shoppers as our expansion continues,” said Managing Director for ROSSMANN Spain Stefan Frings.

“We have integrated SymphonyAI store and space planning into our international reference architecture from an IT perspective so we can support scalability while supporting our business colleagues to ensure a consistent, high-quality shopper experience using data-driven automated and optimized planograms and assortments across all our store formats,” said ROSSMANN Head of IT Christian Metzner.

“We are pleased to contribute to ROSSMANN’s growth and scale as they expand into exciting growth markets in Spain,” said Dusan Rnic, senior vice president for international in the SymphonyAI retail CPG division. “Our AI-based solutions for macro and micro space planning help ROSSMANN automate complex processes and present engaging, thoughtfully merchandised assortments that satisfy shoppers and achieve business objectives.”

About Rossmann

As the inventor of the drugstore in Germany, Dirk Roßmann opened the first “market for drugstore goods” in Hanover in 1972. To this day, Dirk Rossmann GmbH is an owner-managed, internationally operating family business and is majority-owned by the Roßmann family. In addition, the globally active AS Watson Group has a 40 percent stake in the company. The company headquarters is in Burgwedel near Hanover.

With 60,500 employees in Europe and a total of 4,514 branches, 2,263 of which are in Germany, the ROSSMANN Group is one of the largest drugstore chains in Europe. In 2022, the ROSSMANN Group achieved sales of 12.15 billion euros in Germany, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Albania, Kosovo, Spain, and Turkey.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company with market-leading predictive and generative AI applications for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, financial services, manufacturing, media, and business IT. SymphonyAI has many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is an SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.