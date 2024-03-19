Heart of the Harvest Chooses ReposiTrak Traceability Network to Meet and Exceed FDA’s FSMA 204 Food Traceability Regulation

HARTFORD, Conn. & SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Family-run Heart of the Harvest (parent company, Capitol Sausage and Provisions), whose expansive operations include wholesale fruits and vegetables as well as pre-cut offerings, has automated food traceability with the ReposiTrak Traceability Network (RTN). Through RTN, the company can collect a complex set of FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) from each of its hundreds of valued suppliers, from any of the suppliers’ systems. Use of RTN enables Heart of the Harvest to meet and exceed the requirements of the FDA’s FSMA 204 food traceability law.

“As a processor and distributor of many of the foods covered by the FDA’s food traceability law, there was no reason for us to wait to do food traceability,” said Lisa Driscoll of the quality assurance team at Heart of the Harvest. “We recognize that it takes time to get suppliers connected and to get the data flowing, and we have found a solution that makes it easy and affordable to do traceability now.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to retailers.

Heart of the Harvest accepts only the freshest raw product into its facilities to be used for wholesale distribution and processing, including customizable cutting and mixing of blends including stir fry and vegetable medleys. The company services retail grocery stores, restaurants, hospitals, hotels and institutions throughout Connecticut and Greater New England.

In addition to using the ReposiTrak Compliance Management solution to automate the collection and management of supplier compliance documents and certifications, Heart of the Harvest and its suppliers are now part of the ReposiTrak Traceability Network, the world’s only operating food traceability network.

Heart of the Harvest

Heart of the Harvest (parent company, Capitol Sausage and Provisions) has 60+ years in the food industry specializing in fresh fruits and vegetables. Based in Hartford, Conn., the company has expanded from sausage to wholesale fruit and vegetables, and additionally into the pre-cut business. Heart of the Harvest services restaurants, hospitals, hotels, institutions and the general public throughout Connecticut and Greater New England through outstanding service, state of the art packaging, competitive pricing and an excellent quality product. For more information, visit https://heartoftheharvest.net/index.php.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com.