LogRhythm and SOC Prime Announce Partnership to Accelerate Threat Detection and Hunting

BROOMFIELD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LogRhythm, the company helping security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights, today announced its partnership with SOC Prime, the world’s largest and most advanced platform for collective cyber defense. This collaboration combines LogRhythm Axon’s advanced analytics and threat management capabilities with SOC Prime’s innovative technology to empower security teams with enhanced threat hunting and detection capabilities.

“In today’s diverse organizational environments, one-size-fits-all approaches to threat detection are no longer sufficient. The threat landscape is relentless and security teams need every advantage to safeguard their critical assets,” said Andrew Hollister, Chief Information Security Officer at LogRhythm. "Our partnership with SOC Prime arms customers with a powerful combination of threat hunting, analytics and automation, empowering them to detect and respond to threats faster and more effectively.”

A proactive approach to cybersecurity is necessary in today’s evolving threat landscape, and this partnership equips security teams with the tools they need to stay ahead of malicious actors. Through the integration of LogRhythm Axon and SOC Prime's Uncoder IO, security teams can develop high-quality detection code more efficiently and streamline IOC-based query generation. SOC Prime's Uncoder AI further enhances this capability by providing sub-second performance on detection engineering tasks, including code validation, autocompletion, and automated cross-platform query translation.

Recognizing the diverse needs of different organizations, LogRhythm Axon empowers security teams to create and test custom threat detection rules tailored to their unique environments. Integration with SOC Prime expands LogRhythm Axon's capabilities by increasing the availability of detection rules optimized for any organization's requirements, enabling teams to detect and respond to threats more effectively.

The joint solution also addresses the challenge of alert fatigue by enabling security teams to fine-tune detection rules and prioritize responses based on accurate threat intelligence. By enhancing the precision of alerts, organizations can focus their efforts on mitigating real threats, rather than sifting through overwhelming volumes of false positives.

Additional benefits from this collaboration include:

Utilize Collective Cyber Defense: By leveraging the combined power of LogRhythm Axon and SOC Prime, security teams can enhance their detection engineering methodologies, ensuring a robust defense against evolving cyber threats.

By leveraging the combined power of LogRhythm Axon and SOC Prime, security teams can enhance their detection engineering methodologies, ensuring a robust defense against evolving cyber threats. Enhance Visibility: Gain deeper insights into organization-specific cyber threats, enabling proactive threat mitigation and response strategies.

Gain deeper insights into organization-specific cyber threats, enabling proactive threat mitigation and response strategies. Increase Security Coverage: Expand coverage of security use cases, effectively reducing blind spots and enhancing overall security posture.

Expand coverage of security use cases, effectively reducing blind spots and enhancing overall security posture. Reduce Response Time: Streamline threat detection and response processes, significantly reducing the time to detect and respond to cyber incidents.

"This partnership is a game-changer for security teams struggling to keep pace with the increasing volume and sophistication of cyber attacks," said Alex Bredikhin, Chief Technical Officer and Co-founder at SOC Prime. "By combining our collective expertise, we are providing security professionals with the tools and intelligence they need to proactively identify and neutralize threats, ultimately improving their overall security posture.”

Register here to attend the joint webinar from LogRhythm and SOC Prime on Thursday, April 18 at 12 p.m. EDT to learn more about the collaboration and best practices for elevating your cyber defenses at scale.

To learn more about LogRhythm's partnerships, please visit: https://logrhythm.com/partners/partner-program/

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm helps security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights. From connecting the dots across diverse log and threat intelligence sources to using sophisticated machine learning that spots suspicious anomalies in network traffic and user behavior, LogRhythm accurately pinpoints cyberthreats and empowers professionals to respond with speed and efficiency.

With cloud-native and self-hosted deployment flexibility, out-of-the-box integrations, and advisory services, LogRhythm makes it easy to realize value quickly and adapt to an ever-evolving threat landscape. Together, LogRhythm and our customers confidently monitor, detect, investigate, and respond to cyberattacks. Learn more at logrhythm.com.

About SOC Prime

Headquartered in Boston, SOC Prime operates the world’s largest and most advanced platform for collective cyber defense based on global threat intelligence, crowdsourcing, zero-trust, and AI. SOC Prime’s innovation, backed by cutting-edge technology leveraging Roota, Sigma, MITRE ATT&CK® as benchmarks for collective cyber defense, is recognized by independent research companies, credited by the leading SIEM, EDR, Data Lake vendors & MDR providers, and trusted by 9,000+ organizations, including 42% of Fortune 100 and 21% of Forbes Global 2000, 14 CERTs, and 90 public sector and defense organizations in key NATO countries. SOC Prime is backed by DNX Ventures, Streamlined Ventures, and Rembrandt Venture Partners, having received $11.5M in funding in October 2021. For more information, visit https://socprime.com or follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.