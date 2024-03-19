The Players’ Lounge Announces Partnership with the University of Georgia

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Players’ Lounge, a new media platform for student-athletes and universities to engage with fans through content, digital, and in-person experiences, today announces their partnership with the University of Georgia. Through the agreement, The Players’ Lounge will work with current and former University of Georgia student-athletes to create unique and exciting branding and NIL opportunities. Leveraging NIL, TPL’s platform aims to close the gap between the fan and the athlete, providing fans the opportunity to enjoy authentic, engaging, player-centric content and experiences they can’t find anyplace else.

The Players’ Lounge was cofounded by former University of Georgia student-athletes Aaron Murray and Keith Marshall with the vision of creating a platform allowing student-athletes a sustainable avenue to participate in the multi-million-dollar media industry surrounding college sports. Since launching in 2022, TPL has worked with more than 300 student-athletes across eight major universities, including more than 80 athletes from the University of Georgia.

The Players’ Lounge currently hosts several weekly shows featuring current and former UGA student-athletes across all sports. “For far too long, third-party media organizations have controlled the narrative and reaped the benefits from the media industry surrounding college sports. We offer fans the opportunity the get content straight from the source and athletes the opportunity to build their brands in a way that will support them now and long after their playing days have passed,” adds Murray, who serves as the face of TPL Georgia.

“Not only is The University of Georgia home for us but it represents one of the most prominent brands in all of college athletics. Through our partnership with the University, we aim to create value for student-athletes, the university, and the fans at the heart of Dawg Nation,” shares Keith Marshall, Co-Founder and CEO of The Players’ Lounge. “We believe we are building a platform that will transform the way athletes and fans engage in the new look world of college athletics.”

“Georgia Athletics is excited to have the Players Lounge join as a corporate sponsor,” said Alan Thomas, UGA Associate Athletic Director, External Operations. “As their leadership being both, UGA graduates and former lettermen, and the unique work they do with student athletes in the content space, we look forward to their sponsor activation.”

Fans can engage with TPL’s Georgia-specific content by following @TPLGeorgia on social media and subscribing to theplayerslounge.io/Georgia. As fans engage on the platform, they’ll receive reward points that they can redeem for tickets, merchandise, private chats, access to events, and more.

About The Players’ Lounge

The Players’ Lounge is a platform built by lettermen to empower relationships within the collegiate sports community through connecting current and former athletes with their respective fan bases while providing opportunities for student-athletes to monetize their individual brands. The Players’ Lounge is the first new media driven community envisioned by players built for both fans and players alike. To learn more, visit https://www.theplayerslounge.io/ and follow TPL on Instagram (@thplayerslounge), Twitter (@thplayerslounge), and Facebook (@thplayerslounge).

The Players’ Lounge was recognized as one of the South East’s top emerging companies at Venture Atlanta in September of 2023. TPL was selected from a pool of more than 500 early-stage companies.