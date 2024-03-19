Ameresco and Matchbook Learning Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for State-of-the-Art High School and Vocational Facility

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, and Matchbook Learning Schools of Indiana will host a groundbreaking ceremony for The Match High School on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. This school will serve grades 9-12 and will feature a state-of-the-art facility for vocational learning and early career exploration.

In 2023, Matchbook Learning was chosen, among 23 other organizations, for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Renew Americas Schools Grant for critical facility and energy improvement funding. The grant, garnering over 1,000 applicants, totals over $5.3M, and will be used to partially fund the development of The Match High School and Career Center.

After an extensive RFP process, Ameresco was selected by Matchbook Learning of Indiana, Inc, to oversee all aspects of design, engineering and construction fulfillment for The Match High School and Career Center. The Match High School and Career Center campus will comprise two buildings with the main school located at 1401 Indiana Ave, and the career center stationed at 1141 W 16th Street, respectively.

Ameresco will develop The Match High School and Career Center from two industrial warehouses spanning a combined 54K square feet, and the development of both buildings will amount to over $20M of improvements and energy upgrades.

“Matchbook Learning was founded to revitalize the nation’s underperforming schools and inspire every student to reach their full potential,” said Sajan George, Founder, Matchbook Learning Schools of Indiana, Inc. “Key to this undertaking is ensuring that students are served in sustainable facilities that provide students with a safe and inspiring environment for learning and collaboration.”

“We are excited about the development of The Match High School and Career Center as we look ahead to welcoming our first cohort of students in the summer,” said Dr. Amy Swann, CEO, Matchbook Learning. “Providing students with a modern educational environment is a challenge top-of-mind for school leaders across the country, and we are invigorated by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Renew America’s Schools Grant to embark on this comprehensive school infrastructure development project support energy efficiency and sustainability.”

The $5.3M grant will finance a medley of energy improvements to The Match High School and Career Center buildings including a new 165KW photovoltaic (PV) solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) which will provide clean, renewable backup energy to power the school’s operations. The improvements will feature new insulated TPO roofs, interior and exterior LED lighting, and heat pump domestic hot water heaters within both buildings.

"We are inspired by Matchbook’s mission and look forward to leading sustainability and energy efficiency upgrades for their newest school,” said Lou Maltezos, EVP, Ameresco. "We are honored to help make The Match High School and Career Center fully equipped to support student learning for years to come."

Integral to the operations of the Career Center will be the development of ultra-high efficiency rooftop units with building automation controls and a variable refrigerant flow heat recovery and ventilation system. The school will also feature building envelope improvements for long-term thermal energy savings.

The Match High School and Career Center will support a comprehensive, technologically enhanced curriculum aligned with the organization’s goals of providing all students with a clear pathway to success. The 16th Street building is expected to open its doors to students starting August 1, 2024, for the 24/25 school year, with the Indiana Avenue location opening targeted for the second semester in January 2025. The Match Career Center will feature an in-depth vocational curriculum offering education in construction trades, welding, engineering, and entrepreneurship.

