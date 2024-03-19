 Hashnote Partners with CoinDesk Indices to Launch the Hashnote CoinDesk 20 Fund, Providing Access to the Leading Digital Asset Class Benchmark

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hashnote, the on-chain first digital asset manager built with the support of Cumberland and DRW, announces a strategic partnership with CoinDesk Indices, the leading provider of digital asset indices since 2014. This collaboration introduces the Hashnote CoinDesk 20 Fund, designed to track the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20), a highly traded, global digital asset benchmark.

As the landscape of digital assets continues to evolve and mature, the demand among investors for more diverse portfolio options beyond bitcoin ETFs has significantly increased. The CoinDesk 20 Index meticulously tracks a selection of the world's largest and most liquid digital assets. Utilizing a market-capitalization weighted methodology with a 30% cap on its largest constituent, Bitcoin, and a 20% cap on other members (currently Ether), the index aims to enhance diversification. Additionally, the index provides exposure to resilient memecoins like Dogecoin and SHIBA INU, capturing over 90% of total digital asset market capitalization.*

“Launching the Hashnote CoinDesk 20 Fund marks a pivotal step in providing investors with a regulated avenue to the digital assets market. The recent green light for Bitcoin ETFs has opened the door for investors previously on the fence, signaling a new era of digital asset investment,” said Leo Mizuhara, Founder and CEO, Hashnote. “Through our partnership with CoinDesk Indices, we’re enabling access to a diversified portfolio within this sector, backed by the assurance of regulation.”

Earlier this year, CoinDesk Indices unveiled the CoinDesk 20. Simultaneously, Bullish, the fastest-growing regulated digital asset exchange, launched a new perpetual futures contract based on the CoinDesk 20 Index. Since launch, the CoinDesk 20 Index perpetual futures have seen a remarkable trading volume of $2.4 billion. Over the last month, the CoinDesk 20 Index has outperformed bitcoin by 4.25%. Hashnote will now provide regulated and compliant access to the CoinDesk 20, catering to investors seeking digital asset diversification beyond bitcoin.

"Increasingly, the investment community wants to unlock the growth of digital assets with one move,” remarked Alan Campbell, President of CoinDesk Indices. “Hashnote utilizes the most liquid industry benchmark, the CoinDesk 20, to offer a fund that simplifies and diversifies investing."

For more information on the Hashnote CoinDesk 20 Fund, please visit https://www.hashnote.com/products/cd20. To learn more about the CoinDesk 20 Index, please visit coindeskmarkets.com.

*As of 12/31/2023. The market is represented by the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), which excludes stablecoins.

About CoinDesk Indices

CoinDesk Indices, a subsidiary of CoinDesk, has been the leading provider of digital asset indices by AUM since 2014. We are driven by research and a desire to educate the marketplace and empower investors. CoinDesk is the most trusted media, events, indices and data company for the global crypto economy.

About Hashnote

Hashnote is the world’s premier on-chain first asset manager. Employing the best parts of blockchain technology with the most trusted parts of traditional finance. Hashnote delivers transparent, secure, and simple on-chain investments to institutional and high-net-worth investors. Hashnote's principals are professionals with a combined 50+ years in traditional finance/banking, options trading, software engineering, and blockchain technology at global trading and investment companies. Hashnote builds what finance will look like in ten years.

Hashnote is built with the support of DRW Holdings, one of the largest and most respected trading firms in the world, and Cumberland, the first and biggest institutional crypto OTC liquidity provider. For more information, please visit https://www.hashnote.com/

CoinDesk Indices disclaimer:

CoinDesk is a portfolio company of the Bullish group. CoinDesk Indices, Inc. ("CDI") does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment offered by any third party that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. CDI is neither an investment adviser nor a commodity trading advisor and makes no representation regarding the advisability of making an investment linked to any CDI index. CDI does not act as a fiduciary. A decision to invest in any asset linked to a CDI index should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document or elsewhere by CDI. All content contained or used in any CDI index (the "Content") is owned by CDI and/or its third-party data providers and licensors, unless stated otherwise by CDI. CDI does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, adequacy, validity or availability of any of the Content. CDI is not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, in the results obtained from the use of any of the Content. CDI does not assume any obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. © 2024 CoinDesk Indices, Inc. All rights reserved.

Hashnote Disclaimer:

This Material does not constitute a solicitation, offer or recommendation to enter into any transaction. The products, services, information and/or materials referenced within this Material may not be available for all individuals or residents of certain jurisdictions. Investments may lose value and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Any views, strategies or products discussed in this Material may not be appropriate for all individuals or institutions and are subject to risks. Carefully consider whether the services, products, asset classes or strategies discussed are suitable to your needs. You must also consider the objectives, risks, charges, and expenses associated with an investment service, product or strategy prior to making an investment decision.

HASHNOTE MANAGEMENT LLC IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA'S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS OR MARKETS.