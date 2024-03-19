Mark43 Partners with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to Revolutionize Public Safety Technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety software provider, is excited to announce a new partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. This collaboration signifies a significant step forward in enhancing public safety operations and modernizing technology infrastructure within the nation's busiest transportation hub.

The Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) serves as the largest transit-related police force in the country and is responsible for safeguarding millions of commuters, pedestrians, passengers, and visitors across a vast network of critical infrastructure. In addition to securing the Port Authority's iconic bridges, tunnels, airports, and seaports, the PAPD is entrusted with the security of other essential properties, including three bus facilities (the Port Authority Bus Terminal, the George Washington Bridge Bus Station, and the Journal Square Transportation Center), the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, and the PATH train system.

PAPD will use Mark43’s FedRAMP High Authorized platform – the most resilient public safety platform on the market. FedRAMP High mandates 421 specific security controls, and this authorization ensures mature security protocols at every level. Mark43 FedRAMP systems also undergo rigorous audits by government-approved auditors at least once a year, ensuring transparency and accountability. In partnership with Mark43, below is an overview of the new technology coming to PAPD:

Cloud-Native Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD): The implementation of Mark43's modern, cloud-native CAD will enable the Port Authority to leverage intuitive user interfaces and powerful dispatching capabilities, empowering their first responders with enhanced situational awareness and improving officer safety. The software also supports faster response times and accurate location resolution supporting streamlined operations for the expansive Port Authority.

Comprehensive Records Management System (RMS): Mark43 will deploy its cutting-edge RMS tailored to the specific needs of the Port Authority. This advanced platform will streamline data management processes, improve information accessibility, and enhance operational efficiency, allowing officers to save time and focus on serving and protecting the public. Officers will be able to increase report-writing speed and accuracy, and rely on clean and timely data, all of which can help improve work performance and job satisfaction.

Mission-Critical Analytics Platform: Mark43's analytics platform will provide the Port Authority with unparalleled insights into crime trends to inform resource allocation and operational decision-making. Law enforcement leaders will be equipped to optimize resource deployment and enhance overall public safety outcomes.

OnScene Mobility: Mark43's OnScene mobility solution will equip Port Authority Police with real-time access to critical information and tools while in the field. This mobile application will enable seamless report filing, information retrieval and communication, empowering officers to stay connected and agile in dynamic operational environments.

“The Port Authority Police Department is making a tremendous investment in technology to enhance collaboration with partner agencies through information sharing, increase operational efficiency, and equip our officers with high-tech tools,” said Edward Cetnar, superintendent of the Port Authority Police Department. "By leveraging innovative solutions, we are improving safety and security while also helping us better serve and protect millions of commuters, pedestrians, and passengers who use our facilities each day."

"The Port Authority is always seeking opportunities to employ new technology to deliver best-in-class service and results, including for public safety,” said Greg Ehrie, chief security officer of the Port Authority. “In this collaboration with Mark43, we are focused on providing our officers and employees with the tools they need to protect our facilities and customers across our jurisdiction."

"It is an honor and privilege to serve the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department and work together to revolutionize the technology they use every day," said Bob Hughes, chief executive officer at Mark43. "Modern public safety agencies deserve modern technology, and this collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering law enforcement agencies with innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, security, and safety. We value the importance of this partnership and are proud to leverage Mark43's Public Safety Platform to support the Port Authority Police."

Mark43's commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity aligns seamlessly with the Port Authority Police Department's mission to uphold safety and security within the Port Authority's vast jurisdiction. Mark43 and PAPD are aligned in a shared mission to elevate the standards of excellence in public safety technology.

About Mark43

Mark43 is the leading cloud-native public safety technology company. By delivering modern, intuitive and mobile-first Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch and Analytics platforms, Mark43 empowers governments and their communities to improve the safety and quality of life for all. Working with more than 250 local, state and federal public safety agencies, Mark43 is transforming how first responders use technology to respond, engage and serve the community. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.mark43.com.