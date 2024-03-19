Clearview AI Added to the Department of Defense’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearview AI, the leading facial recognition search engine, announced that it has achieved “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, placing the company’s accurate and reliable facial recognition platform among the most trusted applications considered for national defense contracts.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), data, and analytics solutions employed to support and enhance the nation’s defense capabilities.

Clearview AI is a facial recognition search engine that searches over 40 billion images from publicly available websites on the internet. It has been instrumental in helping defense and intelligence agencies help identify unknown individuals and enhance national security.

Hoan Ton-That, Clearview AI’s CEO said, “We are proud to be approved to offer our cutting-edge technology on the Tradewinds Marketplace. National Security and Military organizations will get immediate access to a secure facial recognition search engine that can help to identify unknown individuals and enhance national security efforts using Open Source Intelligence (OSINT)."

Clearview AI was rated as “Awardable” and added to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. Solutions selected for the Marketplace have been assessed and vetted through competitive procedures, which are designed to satisfy the competition requirements of the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS), and the Statutes, Policies, and guidance applicable to the DoD’s Other Transaction Authorities.

A video, titled “Clearview AI for Defense”, is accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, and presents an actual use case showing the technology in action. Government customers interested in learning more can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindAI.com.

Clearview AI

Clearview AI’s mission is to help reduce crime, fraud and risk, to create safer communities, ensure secure commerce, and enhance our national security and military defense. TIME Magazine named Clearview AI one of the world's "100 Most Influential Companies."

Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data, and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed and vetted through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.