Curinos and Lender Price Partner to Deliver Optimal Data-Driven Decisions for Mortgage Lenders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curinos, a global data intelligence business serving financial institutions across lending, deposits and digital banking solutions, today announced a partnership with Lender Price, a leading provider of mortgage pricing technology and cloud-native digital lending solutions.

This strategic partnership will enhance Lender Price’s Enterprise Pricing Engine by incorporating Curinos’ LendersBenchmark Analyzer solution and its industry-leading pricing analytics, which examines lending performance in near real-time against a market consortium. This will drive actionable insights that enable mortgage lenders to positively impact margin management in an increasingly competitive landscape.

“This collaboration comes at a critical time when banks and mortgage providers are under pressure to gain market share in an elevated rate environment,” said Dawar Alimi, Lender Price CEO. “Partnering with Curinos, known for their intelligent technology, enables lenders to assess their competitive stance accurately and make profitable, data-driven decisions. This collaboration will assist lenders in managing their margins effectively, ensuring not a single basis point is overlooked.”

Integrating Curinos’ comprehensive data into Lender Price’s solutions will give banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders the ability to provide borrowers with accurate rate information and superior pricing in a market where profits are constrained. This partnership will further enhance Lender Price’s suite of analytics solutions.

“The mortgage market is in transition. Volumes are down across the marketplace and competition is rife, with everyone fighting harder to get loans,” said Rich Martin, Director of Real Estate Lending at Curinos. “In today’s landscape, lenders’ focus should be on optimizing margins by using granular pricing strategies. We’re delighted to secure this partnership with Lender Price, enabling its customers to more effectively price products through use of our data and analytics.”

About Curinos

Curinos is the leading provider of data, technologies and insights that enable financial institutions to make better, and more profitable, data-driven decisions faster. Curinos brings to market a new level of industry expertise across deposits, lending, digital experience, personalization and marketing solutions. Through access to comprehensive datasets and analytics, intelligent technologies and connected behavioral insights, Curinos is the partner of choice to help you attract, retain and grow more profitable customer relationships. For additional information, please visit curinos.com.

About Lender Price

Lender Price delivers superior cloud-native pricing technology to top banks, lenders, credit unions and mortgage brokers. Built on a modern technology stack, its innovative solutions are user-friendly, configurable and easier to integrate, resulting in improved workflow and pricing efficiencies. As the only gold-rated PPE for the Encompass® LOS and the first PPE to ever win the ICE Mortgage Technology® 2024 Lenders’ Choice Award, its proven pricing and product management platform is assisting the industry by reducing operational costs, enhancing productivity and increasing profitability. Lender Price is committed to helping its clients win more business and uncover additional opportunities through its advanced technology. Visit lenderprice.com for more information.