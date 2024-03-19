Mainstay Medical Announces Publication of the First Neuromodulation Study for Low Back Pain with 5-Year Follow-Up

The long-term responses across pain, disability, and health-related quality of life measures are shown in the following graphs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mainstay Medical Holdings plc today announced the publication of the 5-year follow up from the ReActiv8-B randomized, sham-controlled, double-blinded trial. There were 126 patients who completed the 5-year follow up, and the published data clearly indicated that ReActiv8® Restorative Neurostimulation is a long-term, effective, durable, and safe therapy. ReActiv8 is the only restorative therapy for patients suffering from non-surgical, mechanical CLBP evidenced by multifidus dysfunction.

The publication is available here:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1094715924000552

The ReActiv8-B study saw multiple patients have their implants removed for resolution of back pain. These removals for success suggest a restorative mechanism, and the therapy shows no evidence of the loss of efficacy commonly observed with palliative treatments.

Dr. Chris Gilligan, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Quality Officer at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, stated: “The long-term, durable patient outcomes from this study are unprecedented in the field of neuromodulation. This is truly a unique therapy that is restorative in nature and does not show any of the loss of efficacy seen with other treatments in our field. With 5 year published outcomes, we are no longer limited to providing temporary or palliative treatments to our patients. ReActiv8 is changing the way we treat properly selected patients.”

Jason Hannon, CEO of Mainstay Medical, stated: "We are proud to have the only commercially available device with a strong safety profile and long-term, peer-reviewed evidence supporting the rehabilitation of this severely affected patient population. We look forward to sharing this data with our physician customers and their patients, as well as using it to further engage managed care organizations in the United States to expand commercial insurance access to this incredible therapy.”

About ReActiv8®

ReActiv8 is an implantable medical device designed to treat adults with intractable chronic low back pain (CLBP) associated with multifidus muscle dysfunction. Multifidus muscle dysfunction may be evidenced by imaging or physiological testing in adults who have failed therapy including pain medications and physical therapy, and who are not candidates for spine surgery. ReActiv8 has received regulatory approval in several geographic areas, and is commercially available in the European Economic Area, Australia, the UK, and the US.

About Mainstay Medical

Mainstay Medical is a medical device company focused on commercializing its innovative implantable Restorative Neurostimulation system, ReActiv8, for people with disabling mechanical CLBP. Mainstay Medical is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has subsidiaries operating in Ireland, the United States, Australia, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Further information can be found at www.mainstaymedical.com.

