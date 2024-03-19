ATCC Announces Award from the National Cancer Institute to Provide Biospecimen Processing Services and Assays for Cancer Research

MANASSAS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATCC, the world’s premier biological materials management and standards organization, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year contract with a ceiling value of $7.37 million by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). This task order, 75N91022D0002.75N91024F00001, under the Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics (DCEG) Field and Biospecimen Support Services’ Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ), will assist the DCEG’s Biospecimen Activity and Assay Support (BAAS) program by providing biospecimen processing services, as well as molecular and genetic assays, for epidemiologic and clinical cancer research studies.

“For more than a decade, we have been supporting researchers within the DCEG community by supplying the high-quality biospecimen processing services they need to achieve results and scientific breakthroughs,” said ATCC chairman and CEO Raymond H. Cypess, DVM, PhD. “As a result, we've become a trusted partner, collaborating with them to fulfill the NCI’s mission of cancer prevention while also improving global public health.”

The mission of the DCEG is to ‘discover the causes of cancer and inform the means for prevention by conducting transdisciplinary epidemiological and genetic research.’ To achieve this mission, DCEG supports the collection, annotation, storage, redistribution, receipt and processing, and analysis of large numbers of biospecimens.

Under the task order, ATCC will be responsible for procuring and shipping biospecimen collection supplies, processing and storing fresh and frozen clinical biospecimens, coordinating biospecimen shipments, performing multiple state-of-the-art molecular and genetic assays to characterize the specimens, and providing high-quality bioprocessing services.

“At ATCC, we offer credible high-quality clinical services that support complex research,” said Rebecca Bradford, MBA, MS, PMP, vice president of Government Programs within ATCC Federal Solutions. “Through this collaboration, we are enabling the DCEG to achieve its goal of conducting world-class transdisciplinary epidemiological and genetic research so that it can disseminate the results on cancer risk and etiology to the scientific community.”

“As a leading provider of bioresource management services to the Federal government, we offer agencies clinical and epidemiological study support, bioprocessing, biorepository operations and management, and perform a broad range of downstream assays,” said Joseph Leonelli, PhD, senior vice president and general manager of ATCC Federal Solutions. “With this new DCEG contract, we continue to provide innovative solutions to support its Biospecimen Activity and Assay Support program.”

About ATCC

ATCC is a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization and the leading developer and supplier of authenticated cell lines, microorganisms, and associated data for academia, industry, and government. With a history of scientific contributions spanning nearly a century, ATCC offers an unmatched combination of being the world’s largest and most diverse collection of biological reference materials and data, and is a mission-driven, trusted partner that supports and encourages scientific collaboration. ATCC products, services, partnerships, and people provide the global scientific community with credible, advanced, model systems to support complex research and innovations in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health. ATCC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with headquarters in Manassas, Virginia, and a research and technology center of excellence in Gaithersburg, Maryland. To learn more, visit atcc.org.