MB2 Dental Reaches 700th Practice Milestone, Demonstrating Strength of Pioneering Dental Partnership Model

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MB2 Dental, the first and largest dental partnership organization (DPO) nationwide, announced today the 700th practice joined its growing network.

The milestone was reached with the addition of Dental Wellness of Anna, a new dental practice in Anna, Texas, under the ownership and management of MB2 Dental doctor partners and husband and wife team, Dr. Vinh Ngo and Dr. Emilie Faucheu. Together, they will provide exceptional care at their newest location at 601 South Ferguson Pkwy, Suite 300. The facility spans 3,030 square feet, featuring 11 state-of-the-art operatories. Dr. Ngo has been a dedicated partner of MB2 Dental since 2016, when he joined the network with four practices in operation.

“Since deciding to open a fifth location, I have experienced a seamless process in all aspects of opening the office. The support system and step-by-step guidance from the team at MB2 Dental has been remarkable. With MB2 Dental alongside me, I’m well taken care of as an owner, knowing there’s always support to help maximize the potential of my offices while still affording me the autonomy to decide what’s best for my practices,” explained Dr. Ngo.

MB2 Dental continues to grow through strategic acquisitions and the development of new offices, which now extends support to nearly 1,500 general and specialty dentists across 700 practices in 40 states. Throughout its 17 years in business, MB2 Dental has developed an extensive support infrastructure for its doctor partners, covering all facets of practice management and facilitating brand expansion through new office openings—a task that can often be daunting to sole practitioners, due to complexity and financial demands.

Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva, founder and CEO of MB2 Dental, added: "Reaching our 700th practice milestone emphasizes the success of our dentist-centric model. Since our inception in 2007, our focus has been to empower dentists, such as Dr. Ngo, to achieve their entrepreneurial ambitions. Our model allows our doctor partners the support and resources to expand their brands without sacrificing their autonomy. Our joint venture model has been instrumental in advancing the dental profession by prioritizing dentist leadership."

About MB2 Dental

Dallas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind dental partnership organization founded in 2007 and led by dentist and entrepreneur Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva. MB2 Dental was the first group to introduce the DPO model when it was born from Dr. Villanueva’s practice and soon resonated with his colleagues, quickly growing through doctor referrals.

MB2 Dental’s model is designed to preserve the integrity of the dental profession in a rapidly consolidating market. The Company empowers dentists to preserve their profession by ensuring clinical autonomy and providing resources and support to its doctor owners.

Since its founding, MB2 Dental has partnered with 700 general and specialty dental practices across 40 states. The Company has undergone two recapitalization events, most recently partnering with private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners in 2021.

For more information, visit www.mb2dental.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.