Franklin X-40 Named Official Ball of APP Tour as Part of Significant Multi-Year Agreement

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) announced today a significant extension of its partnership with Franklin Sports, a leading manufacturer in the sporting goods industry, as an official partner of the APP. The multi-year renewal agreement is spotlighted by the Franklin X-40 ball becoming the official and exclusive ball of the APP Tour and APP Next Gen Series in 2024 and beyond.

“We are very proud to build on our partnership with Franklin and solidify our close collaboration for years to come” commented APP Chief Marketing Officer Tom Webb. “Franklin has been a highly valued partner of the APP for more than two years, and we couldn’t be more excited to extend our partnership together. Their commitment to growing the sport of pickleball mirrors one of the core goals of the APP and our partnership is rooted in a shared belief that pickleball is a sport for all people of all ages and backgrounds.”

Pickleball players and aficionados can expect to see Franklin’s continued immersion into the APP Tour with in-venue branding and visibility. This includes signage, on-site activation spaces, social media promotion and inclusion in APP Tour broadcasts.

“We are excited to build on our partnership with the APP Tour and Next Gen platforms” shared Adam Franklin, President of Franklin Sports. “Over the years we have found a shared foundational commitment to creating greater visibility for pickleball and providing exceptional pickleball experiences for all levels of pickleball athletes. We are happy that experience will now see athletes of all levels utilizing the number one pickleball in the sport, the Franklin X-40, at all APP Tour and Next Gen Platform events.”

Franklin Sports, a leading manufacturer in the sporting goods industry, entered the pickleball market in early 2017 with the launch of their flagship, X-40 pickleball, and has extended their offering to include the recently released FS Tour Series Paddles used by the Franklin Pro Roster. The brand has been an official sponsor of the APP going back to the 2021 season, including support of the APP Next Gen Series for aspiring pickleball professionals aged 16-23 since its inaugural campaign. Franklin is the official ball of USA Pickleball and, with this partnership, also the official ball of the only professional tour officially sanctioned by the sport’s official governing body. More information is available at FranklinSports.com.

Additional event information, recent news and more are available at theapp.global and on Instagram, X, Threads, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About the APP:

The Association of Pickleball Players (APP) provides opportunities for pickleball players of all ages and skill levels—professionals, amateurs and recreational—to compete in world-class pickleball events for the opportunity to win prize money and be seen on more than 40 hours of nationally televised pickleball action on CBS Sports, ESPN and FOX Sports. Since its launch in 2019, the APP has operated the first and only tour fully and officially sanctioned by USA Pickleball and became the first pickleball organization ever to establish an official headquarters and training center with The Fort in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Its 2024 schedule features the most robust pickleball showcase across pro and amateur competitions, with 20 events across the country offering various combinations of single, doubles and mixed doubles play as well as pro team competitions. The APP prides itself on growing the game and developing the next generation of pickleball champions through its nationwide network of APP UTR Sports Pickleball Leagues; support of international events and its Atlantic Cup, featuring Team USA vs. Team Europe; and its youth initiatives like APP Next Gen Series and APP Next Gen National Team. The 2024 schedule, recent news and additional information about the APP are available at theapp.global and on Instagram, X, Threads, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Franklin Sports:

Founded by Irving Franklin in 1946, Franklin Sports is a Stoughton, Massachusetts-based sporting goods brand that manufactures and sells over 10,000 products across many different categories. Franklin Sports is proud of its partnerships with Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association, the National Football League, the National Hockey League, USA Pickleball, Pro Volleyball Federation and Hasbro’s Nerf brand including the leagues’ youth participation programs. Franklin also works with hundreds of elite athletes through sports equipment and apparel collaborations. Franklin is a multigenerational, family-owned business with a rich history and trusted reputation as a quality sporting goods brand – from recreational sports all the way up to the professional level – has made it one of the perennial leaders in the industry. At Franklin Sports, the team believes that sports make life better. Driven by Franklin’s passion to get people moving, playing, and competing, the Franklin mission is to bring sports to life for athletes of all ages. Whether designing a product for a World Series MVP or a child enjoying their first swings of the bat, Franklin Sports is dedicated to making sports inspiring, fun and accessible for all. For more information on Franklin Sports, please visit www.franklinsports.com or follow Franklin on Instagram @franklinsports, @franklinsportseqp, and @franklinpickleball, Facebook, and Twitter @franklinsports.