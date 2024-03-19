SES Risk Solutions and IRA Title Pro Announce Integration to Create a More Efficient Closing Experience for Equity Trust Company Clients

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES Risk Solutions and IRA Title Pro have combined their respective industry expertise to bring Equity Trust real estate investors QUBIE, a seamless landlord insurance experience, further streamlining the closing process while safeguarding a property's return on investment.

This direct integration joins IRA Title Pro’s online dashboard with SES’ QUBIE platform to allow Equity Trust Company investors to immediately receive customizable quotes, as well as instant insurance binding and issuance.

“We’re thrilled to partner with IRA Title Pro and help investors unlock adequate insurance coverage in an increasingly challenging market,” said Scott Phillips, SVP of Strategic Partnerships, SES Risk Solutions.

"Now, Equity Trust self-directed IRA investors can experience the convenience of saving time as they seamlessly integrate and bind insurance coverage during their transaction. It’s all about making your investment journey smoother and more integrated than ever before,” said George Sullivan, CEO of Equity Trust Company.

About SES Risk Solutions

SES Risk Solutions is a leading property and casualty program administrator focused on delivering innovative real estate insurance solutions. SES designs and markets insurance products that protect real estate investments. SES empowers brokers and fiduciaries that serve both investors and financial institutions by combining insurtech platforms, market-leading carriers, and over 35 years of expertise, providing a simplified, yet uncompromising, insurance experience.

About Equity Trust Company

Equity Trust Company is a financial services company that enables individual investors and financial professionals to diversify investment portfolios using alternative asset classes such as real estate, tax liens, private equity, cryptocurrency, and precious metals. Equity Trust Company evolved from a predecessor brokerage firm founded in 1974, to a directed custodian today with more than $45 billion in assets (as of 1/1/24). For more information, visit trustetc.com. As a directed custodian, Equity Trust does not provide any tax, legal, or investment advice, nor does it make any recommendation or representations as to any service or the needs generally of any IRA owner or IRA.

About IRA Title Pro

IRA Title Pro, powered by Investors United Title, specializes in expediting IRA-funded real estate transactions, offering an average 11-day faster closing process compared to local title companies. Clients benefit from a streamlined experience with a dedicated single point of contact and the convenience of managing the entire process online. IRA Title Pro is an affiliate of Equity Trust Company, an IRS-approved custodian and regulated South Dakota trust company.

To inquire about partnering with SES or for details on the partnership, email Partners@Ses-Ins.com or call (657) 261‑2470.