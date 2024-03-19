VertexOne and KUBRA Partner to Modernize Billing, Payment and Customer Communications for Utilities

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VertexOne, a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the energy and utility industry, and KUBRA, a leading customer experience management solutions provider, are excited to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to modernize billing, payment, and customer communications solutions for utilities, offering a more convenient and intuitive user experience.

This mutually beneficial collaboration enables VertexOne to seamlessly integrate KUBRA's sophisticated solutions, including on-demand payments, self-service platforms, bill composition and print services, time-sensitive notifications, and crucial outage reporting functions. In turn, VertexOne will join KUBRA's Partner Network, where KUBRA will support and advocate for select VertexOne solutions, thereby enhancing the efficiency and customer engagement of utility providers within the network.

This collaboration marks the beginning of a new era in utility billing portal management, with VertexOne clients poised to benefit from KUBRA’s integrated offering, ensuring swift onboarding, heightened efficiency, and cost savings while simultaneously elevating the customer experience.

“VertexOne shares our unwavering commitment to delivering meaningful and insightful customer experiences,” said Rick Watkin, President and CEO of KUBRA. "Our omni-channel solutions are designed to simplify bill management, provide fast and secure payments, and actionable interactions, enriching the overall customer experience for both VertexOne’s customers and their clients alike."

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in enhancing customer satisfaction," said VertexOne Chief Growth Officer, Ed Solar. “By integrating KUBRA's solutions and combining our resources and expertise, we aim to create a synergy that will benefit our customers, drive growth for both organizations, and elevate our service offerings seamlessly."

For partnership inquiries, please contact KUBRA here.

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility, government, and insurance entities across North America. Our extensive portfolio includes billing and payments, mapping, mobile apps, proactive communications, and artificial intelligence solutions for customers. With more than 2 billion customer interactions annually, KUBRA services reach over 40% of households in the U.S. and Canada. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit https://www.kubra.com for more information.

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS software solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers, and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 350 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization, and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. From customer information systems (CIS) and mobile workforce management (MWM) to electronic data interchange (EDI) and self-service customer engagement portals, we empower our customers to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency, and improve customer satisfaction.