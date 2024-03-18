College of Saint Mary Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform as Campuswide Media Creation and Distribution Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The College of Saint Mary, located in Omaha, Nebraska, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide a comprehensive video and media creation, hosting, storage and distribution solution campuswide. YuJa will replace VidGrid, the institution’s former video enterprise learning and development platform, which is phasing out its education offering.

The institution was seeking an all-in-one solution to create, upload and edit content while also integrating with the Canvas Learning Management System. In addition to user-friendly features that enable instructors to create engaging, interactive content, College of Saint Mary will benefit from the ability to auto-caption, add video quizzing, and integrate with the gradebook, as well as visual analytics to see how their content is making an impact.

“We understand that transitioning enterprise ed-tech solutions can be a challenging process. Our dedicated implementation and support teams work to help create a seamless transition for both an institution and students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Since VidGrid began phasing out its education platform, we’ve worked with institutions of all sizes to help them continue providing high-quality video and media content to enrich instruction, and we’re excited to help College of Saint Mary do the same.”

ABOUT COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY

Located in Omaha, Nebraska, College of Saint Mary (CSM) is a distinctive Catholic university in the liberal arts tradition — dedicated to the education of women in an environment that calls forth potential and fosters leadership. Over 35+ undergraduate and graduate programs, including nursing, occupational therapy, education, paralegal and business leadership, focus on academic excellence, service-learning and personalized attention.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.