Entravision Joins forces with NALEO Educational Fund to Bolster Latino participation in the 2024 November Presidential Election

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a commitment to empower Latino communities across the US, Entravision has partnered with The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund. Through this partnership, Entravision will amplify the organization’s registration tool on its El Botón music app and elboton.com.

El Botón serves as a multifaceted digital hub, offering Latinos access to music, podcasts, entertainment news in Spanish, and now crucial civic resources. With over 200K monthly website views, and a combined monthly social media reach of more than 3 million, El Botón has become a premier digital destination for Latinos in the US.

"NALEO Educational Fund expects at least 17.5 million Latinos will head to the polls in November, representing a 6.1 percent increase from 2020 Latino turnout," said NALEO Educational Fund CEO Arturo Vargas. “These projections demonstrate that the Latino electorate is positioned to play a critical role in the outcome of this year’s elections. We are thrilled to partner with Entravision in voter outreach and engagement to help advance our goal of facilitating the full participation of Latinos in the American political process this year and beyond.”

"At Entravision, we have been serving the U.S. Latino community for almost three decades. It is our mission to empower this community with the information they need to have their voices heard. We’re proud to partner with NALEO Educational Fund to make it easier for the U.S. Latinos to register to vote," said Michael Christenson, Entravision’s Chief Executive Officer.

In addition, earlier this year Entravision launched Poder Latino, a social media initiative aimed at equipping the Latino community with the resources and knowledge necessary to actively participate in the democratic process. The company’s civic engagement campaign is amplified through its Spanish-language media assets, which includes 38 Univision and UniMás TV stations and 49 radio stations.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a global advertising solutions, media and technology company. Over the past three decades, we have strategically evolved into a digital powerhouse, expertly connecting brands to consumers in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Our digital segment, the company’s largest by revenue, offers a full suite of end-to-end advertising services. We have commercial partnerships with Meta, X Corp. (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, and Spotify, and marketers can use our Smadex and other platforms to deliver targeted advertising to audiences around the globe. In the U.S., we maintain a diversified portfolio of television and radio stations that target Hispanic audiences and complement our global digital services. Entravision remains the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about our offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About NALEO Educational Fund

NALEO Educational Fund is the nation's leading non-profit, non-partisan organization that facilitates the full participation of Latinos in the American political process, from citizenship to public service.