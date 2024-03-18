Paramount Signs 74,000 Square Foot Lease at 1301 Avenue of the Americas

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a 74,000 square foot lease with Citizens at 1301 Avenue of the Americas, a 1.7 million square-foot Class A office building, located between 52nd and 53rd Streets in Midtown Manhattan.

With this lease signing, the Company has made further progress leasing vacant space at 1301 Avenue of the Americas.

“We are delighted to welcome Citizens Bank to 1301 Avenue of the Americas as the latest addition to Paramount’s world class tenant roster,” said Peter Brindley, Executive Vice President, Head of Real Estate. “This new lease builds on the momentum of recent leasing activity along Avenue of the Americas, and in our portfolio specifically. Paramount Club, located at 1301 Avenue of the Americas, is a members only club created for corporate employees across our New York portfolio. Paramount Club is scheduled to open May 1, 2024 and continues to be a key differentiator in the market.”

