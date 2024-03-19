CallRail and Jobber Partner to Help Home Service Businesses Optimize Marketing Campaigns for Higher-Value Leads

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CallRail, the AI-powered lead intelligence platform, today announced an integration with Jobber, the leading provider of operations management software for home service businesses. With this integration, mutual customers—such as landscapers, plumbers, HVAC technicians, and painters—will get a better understanding of the performance of their acquisition channels and gain deeper insights into those leads to win more business without having to leave the Jobber platform.

By connecting to the CallRail app in the Jobber app marketplace, service pros will be able to see how potential leads discovered their business, the connection between the marketing sources and keywords that led to booked jobs, and view the communications history each lead had with their business.

“Teaming up with Jobber continues our longstanding commitment to supporting home service professionals as the only lead intelligence software directly integrated into technology that services pros are already using everyday,” Marc Ginsberg, CallRail CEO, said. “Our technology automatically surfaces actionable insights from calls and highlights the marketing activities that are bringing those leads. Now, these insights are available within the Jobber platform and connected with job-specific data to help service pros know what’s bringing their most profitable jobs.”

While the home service category continues to see a steady demand for services, advertising costs have increased significantly, causing many businesses to rely on lower cost lead generation services. The partnership will specifically enable mutual customers to easily access unprecedented details about customer journey, from lead to job, as well as unparalleled access to customer conversation data through CallRail’s Conversation Intelligence® platform. This will be especially important in 2024 as service pros will need to consider alternative ways to grow revenue and save on costs according to the latest Jobber Home Service Economic Report.

"Spending money on marketing can be intimidating for home service businesses, which often operate on tight budgets where every dollar counts," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "These entrepreneurs want assurance that their hard-earned dollars are being invested efficiently. At Jobber, we want to take the guesswork out of running a successful home service business and provide the right tools for service pros to win work faster. This integration with CallRail is a great example of how we are doing that.”

"Marketing is critical to the success of our home services business, but wasting money on ads that don’t bring in leads can be detrimental,” said Branden Sewell, Owner of Seal Pro Painting. “Knowing where leads are coming from helps me know which marketing strategies are working effectively, and which ones need to be adjusted or scrapped. It saves time, money, and allows our business to focus on what matters most: booking jobs and getting paid.”

To learn more about how home service pros can make the most of this partnership, visit: https://callrail.com/blog/jobber-integration-easier-lead-management

About CallRail

CallRail is the AI-powered lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use insights surfaced by AI to optimize their marketing.

Founded in 2011, CallRail has grown its award-winning platform from G2 top-rated inbound call tracking software to include form tracking, AI-driven Conversation IntelligenceTM, and business communications products. Fitting seamlessly into existing workflows, CallRail integrates with leading marketing and sales software including HubSpot, Facebook, Salesforce, and Google Ads and Analytics.

Additionally, CallRail’s Partner Program offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. CallRail makes it easier for its partners to expand services, attract customers with greater lifetime value, and share revenue from referral sales.

CallRail has been featured on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies and Deloitte Tech Fast 500 lists for multiple consecutive years. The Atlanta-based company has earned spots on Inc. Magazine’s 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Best Places to Work list. For more information or to view a demo of the platform, visit http://www.callrail.com

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning operations management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: https://jobber.com/.