Curacao Joins Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce and Opens Newest Store Location at the Chula Vista Center

Curacao becomes a member of the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce as the retailer opens its newest retail store located in the Chula Vista Center in Chula Vista, California.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curacao, the largest Hispanic-serving retailer on the West Coast, today announced it's joining forces with the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce. This strategic partnership comes as Curacao celebrates the opening of its newest store location at the Chula Vista Center, further solidifying its commitment to the local community and the economic development of the customers they serve.

Curacao’s new store in Chula Vista marks another milestone in the company’s mission to provide high-quality products and services with the latest technologies that go beyond customer expectations. From offering the newest consumer electronics, home appliances, and more with price beat guarantees, Curacao continues to empower its customers by enhancing their access to the latest products.

“Curacao's presence in Chula Vista is a testament to our commitment to being a constructive force in the communities we serve,” said James Lubary, Curacao’s Executive Vice President of Retail. “Joining the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce is just the beginning. We are eager to welcome everyone to our new, state-of-the art location at Chula Vista Center and show shoppers the Curacao difference.”

Established in 1927, the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce serves as the voice of Chula Vista businesses. Members support and advocate for local businesses that contribute to the community through providing jobs, generating revenue, developing infrastructure, and supporting civic services.

“Curacao is going to be a really great asset to our community,” said Marcy Weaver, the CEO of the Chula Vista Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a one-stop store for our residents, in a convenient location, contributing to the growing development of Chula Vista’s bayfront. We can’t wait to collaborate with them on community initiatives and events that will benefit residents and visitors to our amazing city.”

