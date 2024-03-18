Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A320-200 to Canada Jetlines

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, announced the delivery of one Airbus A320-200 on long-term lease to Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (“Canada Jetlines”).

“ACG is proud to broaden its footprint in North America and is pleased to welcome Canada Jetlines as a new lessee,” said Alan Mangels, Vice President of Marketing for ACG. “We look forward to this new, long-term partnership.”

“Canada Jetlines is delighted to join forces with ACG as we continue to strengthen our fleet and expand our reach,” said Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines. “This partnership exemplifies our dedication to working with industry leaders.”

ACG specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and aviation finance. In addition to aircraft leasing services, ACG provides aircraft asset management solutions tailored to meet our customers’ fleet management needs. To learn more about the aircraft leasing and aircraft management services offered by ACG, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 490 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2023, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (Cboe CA: CJET), trading as “Canada Jetlines,” is a Canadian leisure airline committed to providing an exciting travel experience to its passengers. With a growing network of destinations, Canada Jetlines is dedicated to connecting Canadians with some of the world’s most captivating and sought-after locations.