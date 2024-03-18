THE HOTEL at Black Oak Casino Resort Partners with PathoSans for a Safe and Sustainable Cleaning Program

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PathoSans, a leading provider of sustainable and socially responsible cleaning and disinfecting solutions, has partnered with THE HOTEL at Black Oak Casino Resort to provide a safe, non-toxic cleaning program. An expansive, family-friendly resort located in the greater Yosemite region, THE HOTEL uses PathoSans’ natural cleaning solutions for its general cleaning and carpet care.

“ Our team and guests are always our number one priority,” said Amanda Silacci, Hotel General Manager, THE HOTEL. “ The opportunity to replace harsh cleaning chemicals with safe, all-natural alternatives, along with the ability to generate it on site and no longer worry about the procurement chain is extremely appealing.”

PathoSans uses electrochemical activation (ECA) technology to produce powerful cleaning and sanitizing solutions using just salt, water and electricity. THE HOTEL, a property that values collaboration, hospitality and community, uses the PathoSans system to produce PathoClean®, a sodium hydroxide cleaner, and PathoCide®, a hypochlorous acid sanitizer and disinfectant proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses in seconds. This enables its housekeeping staff to clean with products that are made from safe ingredients, have no odor, are non-irritating to the skin and don’t require personal protective equipment (PPE). The ability to refill reusable cleaning bottles and eliminate the need to transport and store its previous cleaning chemicals also helps the resort reduce its carbon footprint.

“ THE HOTEL values the health and well-being of its staff and guests, and we are proud to partner with them,” said Ken Campbell, Sales Director, PathoSans. “ We look forward to supporting their responsible cleaning goals and helping them make good on their promise to provide a clean and safe family fun experience.”

For more information about PathoSans, visit www.pathosans.com.

About PathoSans

PathoSans Technologies is a division of Spraying Systems Co., which has operated in Illinois for over 80 years and is the world’s leading manufacturer of spray nozzles and precision spray technology. PathoSans provides on-site generation (OSG) devices that produce ready-to-use, highly effective cleaners and sanitizers known as electrochemically activated (ECA) solutions. It also offers bottled, ready-to-ship ECA solutions for use in households and commercial sites without access to an OSG system. Learn more about these sustainable cleaning technologies at PathoSans.com and Pathosansdirect.com (Bottled ECA solutions).

About THE HOTEL at Black Oak Casino Resort

Located in the scenic Sierra Nevada foothills near Yosemite National Park, THE HOTEL at Black Oak Casino Resort is owned and operated by The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians. The casino offers non-stop entertainment with 1,100 slot machines, 22 table games, and high-limit and smoke-free gaming. Enjoy casual and upscale dining, plus full bars with craft beer and cocktails. THE HOTEL at Black Oak Casino Resort features 148 luxury rooms and suites, plus a heated saline pool. Its 85-site RV Park offers first-class amenities, including a clubhouse with pool and spa, dog park and catch-and-release fishing pond.