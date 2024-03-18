Bounteous x Accolite and Persado Partner to Offer Measurably Better Digital Customer Experiences Fueled By GenAI

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bounteous x Accolite, the digital innovation partner of the world's most ambitious brands, and Persado, the Motivation Artificial Intelligence (AI) company, today announced a strategic partnership that will harness Persado’s proprietary language knowledge base and GenAI tools to advance commerce and marketing experiences across a broad range of industries such as retail, restaurant, and financial services.

"We are thrilled to be Persado’s first certified agency partner and bring the power of the provider’s industry-leading GenAI platform to our clients,” said Keith Schwartz, CEO of Bounteous x Accolite. "Persado’s technology and proprietary knowledge base embody a decade of machine learning, generating copy that outperforms human-only content 96% of the time. Together, we can offer the highest-performing digital messaging that will drive measurably better outcomes for our clients.”

The collaboration combines Bounteous x Accolite’s deep expertise in customer experience, conversion rate optimization, and personalized marketing activation with Persado's best-in- class GenAI solutions. Bounteous will serve as a trusted advisor and service provider, helping clients design and execute personalized, persuasive experiences that drive conversion, engagement, and loyalty. Now, clients of Bounteous x Accoliate and Persado will benefit from strategic guidance and data-driven insights to maximize the impact of Persado’s powerful Motivation AI technology across channels and customer journeys.

As Persado's first preferred, certified agency partner, Bounteous x Accolite will apply the team’s knowledge of the Persado platform with their expertise in creating personalized experiences at scale—harnessing the full potential of GenAI to achieve even greater lift across channels.

“This partnership signifies a commitment to shared success and empowering clients to unlock new levels of customer engagement and propel business growth,” explained Assaf Baciu, President and Co-founder of Persado. "Bounteous x Accolite are at the top of their game delivering unparalleled customer experiences, technology, and analytics for marquee brands. The firm has a stellar record of building commerce and digital marketing programs with an eye on driving engagement and measurable results—aligning well with our vision to create a world where everyone has access to the full power of words and can inspire others.”

About Bounteous x Accolite

Bounteous x Accolite makes the future faster for the world's most ambitious brands. Our services span Strategy, Analytics, Digital Engineering, Cloud, Data & AI, Experience Design, and Marketing. We are guided by Co-Innovation, our proven methodology of collaborative partnership. Bounteous x Accolite brings together 5000+ employees spanning North America, APAC, and EMEA, and partnerships with leading technology providers. Through advanced digital engineering, technology solutions, and data-driven digital experiences, we create exceptional and efficient business impact and help our clients win. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com.

For more information about Co-Innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

About Persado

Persado provides the only Motivation AI platform that generates personalized communications at scale, inspiring each individual to engage and act. Many of the world’s largest brands, including Ally Bank, Coach, Dropbox, JP Morgan Chase, Marks & Spencer, Tapestry brands, and Verizon, rely on Persado to engage customers across their journey, from acquisition communications to online cart conversion. Persado’s award-winning Generative AI for the enterprise is trained on responses from 1.2B consumers’ direct response actions across industries, enabling marketers to motivate customers and drive significant business value. Follow Persado on LinkedIn.