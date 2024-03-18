New Jersey School Districts Select HeyTutor for High-Impact, In-Person Tutoring to Counter Pandemic Learning Loss

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HeyTutor, one of the largest in-person tutoring companies in the United States, announces it has been selected by several New Jersey school districts to provide high-impact, in-person tutoring services to counter pandemic learning loss. Beginning this spring, HeyTutor will deploy more than 100 highly qualified tutors to provide in-person tutoring during regular school hours for students in grades 3 to 5 at elementary schools in Palmyra Township School District (Burlington County), Denville Township School District and Morris Township School District (Morris County) and Hillsborough Township School District (Somerset County), Plainfield Public School District (Union County), Upper Township School District (Cape May County), Milltown Public Schools (Middlesex County), Ridgewood Public Schools (Bergen County); and Paul Robeson Charter School (Trenton, Mercer County).

HeyTutor is the only national tutoring company specializing in hands-on, in-person tutoring with a pre-designed, scaffolded curriculum consisting of thousands of lessons aligned to Common Core State Standards (CCCS) and state-specific standards for grades k-12, incorporating best practices for social and emotional learning from the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional (CASEL) framework.

“ We are delighted to begin working with New Jersey school teachers and administrators to get student learning back on track,” said HeyTutor CEO Jennifer Sheffield. “ At HeyTutor, we believe that students are best served by face-to-face, in-person tutoring alongside teacher-led classroom instruction. We use a unique combination of traditional, hands-on strategies and technology to ensure students are progressing, teachers can track that progress, and administrators can easily measure return on investment. We are confident in our evidence-based approach to improve learning outcomes for students across the board, including those with special needs.”

HeyTutor was selected last year by the State of New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) as a qualified vendor for the implementation of high impact tutoring to approximately 240 New Jersey school districts. The New Jersey Learning Acceleration Program: High-Impact Tutoring Grant was designed to support districts to provide high-dosage (at least three times per week), intensive tutoring for students who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. It prioritizes districts with elementary schools and students in grades three and four. Districts were eligible to apply for up to $768,000 in funds for the single-year grant program, which will close Aug. 31, 2024.

HeyTutor, founded in 2014, currently serves thousands of students in states, including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Maine, Missouri, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. HeyTutor is a member of the prestigious National Student Support Accelerator (NSSA) as a member of the Tutoring Provider Advisory Group, a program under the Stanford Accelerator for Learning and EdSolutions at Stanford University. Formed in 2020 by a group of nationally recognized education experts in response to the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the NSSA’s mission is to accelerate the growth of high-impact tutoring opportunities for k-12 students.

About HeyTutor

Founded in 2014, HeyTutor is one of the largest in-person, at-scale tutoring companies in the United States. HeyTutor supports districts and students by leveraging local, in-person tutors to help students overcome learning gaps, catch up to grade level standards, or work towards acceleration. HeyTutor’s in-person tutoring delivery is supported by a robust online dashboard that includes student usage, attendance, and academic progress over the course of the program. HeyTutor ensures high-quality, customized tutoring is accessible and available to the students who need it most all while reducing time and administrative costs for school districts. To learn more about HeyTutor, visit www.heytutor.com