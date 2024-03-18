RRD Strengthens Marketing Services with Strategic Acquisition of Digital & Print Marketing Businesses from Vericast

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (“RRD”), a global provider of marketing, packaging, print and supply chain solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire digital and print marketing businesses from Vericast Corp (“Vericast”).

The Vericast Digital Marketing & Technology business includes a sophisticated set of digital marketing solutions that includes: display advertising, contextual targeting, connected TV, dynamic mobile, digital out of home, social media marketing, email marketing, local search, and zero-party data capture. The transaction also includes Vericast’s print marketing business, including shared mail and free-standing inserts, as well as digital and print coupon clearing business.

“The acquisition of these businesses strengthens RRD’s existing marketing creative execution with digital marketing capabilities and will move us closer to our client promise to enhance quality and elevate engagement across the full customer journey,” said Tom Quinlan, President and Chief Executive Officer of RRD. “The shared mail business will complement our targeted mail platform to create one of the largest and one of the most sophisticated mail platforms in the U.S.”

Quinlan adds, “We look forward to leveraging our shared capabilities to provide clients with a comprehensive range of marketing services and skilled expertise.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other customary conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. For legal counsel, Latham & Watkins LLP is advising RRD; Lowenstein Sandler LLP is advising Chatham Asset Management, LLC; and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is advising Vericast. Bank of America Securities is serving as financial advisor to RRD.

RRD has engaged JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and an affiliate (collectively, "J.P. Morgan") and Apollo Global Funding, LLC and an affiliate (collectively, "Apollo") to act as joint lead arrangers and bookrunners for the financing of the acquisition.

ABOUT RRD

RRD is a global provider of marketing, packaging, print and supply chain solutions that elevate engagement across the complete customer journey. RRD offers the industry’s most trusted portfolio of creative execution and world-wide business process consulting, with services designed to lower environmental impact. With 18,000 clients, including 92% of the Fortune 100, and 28,000 employees across 27 countries, RRD brings the expertise, execution, and scale designed to transform customer touchpoints into meaningful moments of impact.