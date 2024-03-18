Chimney Surpasses 65 Credit Unions with its Growing Client Base

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chimney, a leader in financial guidance for the digital age, announced the addition of 14 new credit unions to its growing client roster in the last several months. With Chimney’s interactive financial tools, these credit unions can deploy personalized digital experiences that generate deposits, loans and drive new member acquisition.

The newest credit unions to partner with Chimney include:

Using Chimney’s embedded financial tools, credit unions can engage more members digitally, generate low-cost deposits, and fund more loans with intelligent recommendations that guide members to the right products. The company’s solutions, which include its award-winning financial calculators, help credit unions deepen member relationships and capture more data to drive meaningful conversions. Chimney’s newest clients also gain early access to the fintech’s latest product, Chimney Home, which is designed to elevate the online banking experience for homeowners by giving them the tools, data, and insights they need to manage their biggest investment.

“The Federal Reserve raised interest rates several times over the last 12 months, which has prompted more consumers to search for the products with the best returns. Searches for terms like ‘savings accounts’ and ‘CD rates’ have peaked higher than they’ve been in five years, according to Google Trends data,” said Matthew Covi, co-founder and CEO of Chimney. “Our team is proud to give our credit union clients a suite of interactive digital tools to help members find the right product for their needs and take the first step towards opening a new account. This year Chimney’s tools have driven over 75,000 consumers to loan and deposit account applications this year. Members receive a superior digital experience that’s personalized for them and credit unions benefit from steady deposit growth at a critical time, ensuring these valuable institutions can continue serving their local communities long term.”

About Chimney

New York-based Chimney delivers modern, interactive tools that help banks and credit unions compete for wallet share in a digital-first world. Winner of the FinovateSpring 2021 Best of Show and FinovateFall 2023 Best of Show, Chimney’s solutions are built for the digital age – designed to engage and win more customers, capture better customer data and move leads faster. The company’s newest product, Chimney Home provides homeowners with actionable advice about their home value, home equity, borrowing power and pre-qualified offers - embedded within the digital banking channels today’s customers prefer. Chimney strives to help financial institutions of all sizes best serve the customers within their communities. That’s why the company is trusted by over 90 financial institutions nationwide, including several top banks and credit unions by asset size. For more information, visit www.chimney.io.