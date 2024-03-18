Howden selects Cyberwrite to increase cyber resiliency for clients across 50 countries

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyberwrite, a pioneering cyber insurance technology company, today announces a strategic collaboration with Howden, the global insurance intermediary group, to create actionable insights into cyber threats for its clients. The partnership marks a significant milestone in delivering cyber resiliency for Howden’s clients worldwide.

Cyberwrite specializes in providing simple cyber risk reports with insights into cyber insurance, offering brokers the tools to assess the probability of a breach and gauge its potential economic repercussions. Through advanced analytics AI and cutting-edge technology, Cyberwrite enables brokers to offer tailored recommendations for enhancing cyber defenses and identifying potential regulatory gaps, increasing the chances of the business getting the policy they need and reducing the probability of a cyber breach.

Howden, recognized for its expertise as a global insurance and risk advisor in the fields of broking, risk management, underwriting, and reinsurance, provides solutions for businesses across diverse industries, and brings a wealth of experience and global reach to the collaboration.

By joining forces, Cyberwrite and Howden aim to revolutionize the approach to cyber insurance. This collaboration will empower brokers with the insights and resources necessary to effectively communicate cyber risks to Howden clients, enabling businesses to make informed decisions to protect their digital assets and operations.

"We are excited to partner with Howden to enhance cyber risk quantification and mitigation for businesses worldwide," said Nir Perry, founding CEO at Cyberwrite. "Together, we will equip brokers with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the evolving cyber threat landscape and provide their clients with comprehensive AI driven risk management solutions."

"We are delighted to collaborate with Cyberwrite to strengthen our cyber risk offerings," said Shay Simkin, Global Cyber Insurance Lead at Howden. "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients and help them effectively manage cyber risks. Different parts of the group have been utilizing Cyberwrite since 2019, and expanding this collaboration to a global level is the natural next step to bring cyber resiliency to millions of businesses worldwide."

About Cyberwrite: Founded in 2017 Cyberwrite is a leading cyber insurance technology company that empowers brokers and carriers worldwide to assess, and mitigate cyber insurance risks. Through advanced analytics, AI, and cyber intelligence technology, Cyberwrite provides actionable insights into cyber threats, enabling brokers to offer tailored risk management solutions to their clients and underwriters to make data-driven decisions in seven languages worldwide. For more information, visit www.cyberwrite.com

About Howden

Howden is a leading global insurance intermediary group with employee ownership at its heart. Founded in 1994, it provides insurance broking, reinsurance broking and underwriting services and solutions to clients ranging from individuals to the largest multinational companies.

The group operates in 55 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, the USA, Australia and New Zealand, employing 17,000 people and handling $38bn of premium on behalf of clients.

For more information, please visit www.howdengroup.com and www.howdengroupholdings.com