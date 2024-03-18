Orion Group Partners with Leading Beverage Equipment Service Provider, Beverage Equipment Repair Company

FT. MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Group (“Orion”), a commercial facility services business, announced today that it has partnered with Beverage Equipment Repair Company (“BERCO”). Orion is building national providers by partnering with exceptional family-owned facility services businesses and supplying the resources needed to help fuel their next chapter of growth. BERCO joins Orion’s national light mechanical network, Helios Service Partners, as its sixth partnership, expanding the business’ service capabilities to encompass commercial kitchen equipment.

As a leading service provider with commercial customers throughout Florida, BERCO specializes in food service and beverage equipment repair and installation. BERCO’s certified technician expertise in preventative maintenance and emergency services ensures customer satisfaction. Founded in 1996 by Gregory Pinto, BERCO is currently led by General Manager Nate DePasquale.

“BERCO is excited to take on new challenges and bigger customers,” said Nate DePasquale. “We have added 15 new technicians, four office staff, 12 vans, and additional warehouse space in Lakeland and Jacksonville. The team is becoming more data-driven, developing weekly KPIs and performance goals to best meet customer needs. People want to come work for BERCO now more than ever because of the positive changes we have seen since joining the Helios family.”

About Orion Group

Orion Group is a commercial facility services company seeking to partner with market leading family-owned service providers. Through its People First approach, Orion supports locally managed operations through investments in recruiting and training and strives to create unmatched growth opportunities for its people. Orion was founded by Will Adams, Isaiah Brown, and Max Agranoff in 2019. For more information, please visit www.OrionServicesGroup.com or reach out to Nicole Zivkovic (nicole@orionservicesgroup.com) to learn more about Orion and how we can support your business.

About BERCO

Headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, BERCO is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and prompt response times to support all beverage equipment service needs. With undeniable technical expertise and a commitment to customer satisfaction, BERCO is a market-leading service provider supporting commercial kitchen customers throughout the state.