Cadence and NVIDIA Unveil Groundbreaking Generative AI and Accelerated Compute-Driven Innovations

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced an expansion of its multi-year collaboration with NVIDIA across EDA, system design and analysis, digital biology and AI with the unveiling of two transformative solutions to reinvent design using accelerated computing and generative AI.

First, the new Cadence® Reality™ Digital Twin Platform is the industry’s pioneering comprehensive digital twin solution to facilitate speed-of-light acceleration of the design, simulation and optimization of data centers across multiple industries. The platform virtualizes the entire data center and uses AI, high-performance computing (HPC) and physics-based simulation to significantly improve data center energy efficiency by up to 30%.

The Cadence Reality platform’s integration with NVIDIA Omniverse™ brings OpenUSD data interoperability and physically based rendering to the digital twin solution—helping accelerate data center design and simulation workflows by 30X.

Second, the companies are collaborating on generative AI to dramatically accelerate approaches to drug discovery. Cadence’s cloud-native molecular design platform Orion® will now be supercharged with NVIDIA’s generative AI tool, NVIDIA BioNeMo™, and NVIDIA microservices for drug discovery to broaden therapeutic design capabilities and shorten time to trusted results. The collaboration brings together decades of expertise in scientific software and accelerated computing from the two companies to deliver transformative approaches to drug discovery. Accelerated by on-demand GPU access at an unprecedented scale, pharmaceutical companies can quickly and reliably generate and assess design hypotheses across a range of therapeutic modalities, including biologics, peptides and small molecules.

“The broadening collaboration between NVIDIA and Cadence is having a transformative impact on everything from data center design to drug discovery,” said Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO, Cadence. “As AI rapidly becomes a keystone technology driving data center and data center workload expansion, the Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform integration with NVIDIA Omniverse will optimize every aspect of data center design and operations, use energy more efficiently, and pave the way for a more efficient, resilient, and environmentally friendly future. Our groundbreaking efforts with NVIDIA to integrate BioNeMo with our industry-leading Orion molecular design tools hold great promise for unlocking new ideas and transforming the future of therapeutics and drug discovery. Together, NVIDIA and Cadence are leading the AI revolution.”

“Digital twins will transform manufacturing, drug discovery and countless other industries,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Using NVIDIA Omniverse and generative AI technologies, Cadence can deliver simulation and digitalization technologies to benefit individuals, companies and societies in ways we have yet to imagine.”

Growing Importance of Digital Twin Technology

Digital twin technology is increasingly becoming critical to designers and operators of complex data center systems in the AI era as through creating a virtual replica of a physical system, it can use real-time data to simulate its behavior, performance and interactions in various conditions. The Cadence Reality platform provides visibility across the entire value chain, enabling data center designers and operators to simulate the performance of integrated liquid and air-cooling systems, visualize the performance of data centers and plan for what-if scenarios.

The company’s collaboration with NVIDIA also expands the capabilities of the Orion drug discovery platform by providing key capabilities, including access to BioNeMo models for structure prediction, small molecule generation and molecular property prediction. Molecules generated with BioNeMo may then be profiled and iteratively enhanced and designed with Orion tools.

Today’s announcements build upon Cadence and NVIDIA’s long-standing collaboration in areas such as:

AI-driven digital and custom IC design, including PPA, schedule and cost reduction of NVIDIA GPUs with Cadence Innovus ™ and Cadence Cerebrus ™ solutions

and Cadence Cerebrus solutions Over 20 years of partnership in hardware and software verification, including Palladium®, Protium ™ , and now Cadence Verisium ™ technologies

, and now Cadence Verisium technologies System design and analysis, including GPU-optimized Cadence Fidelity™ CFD Software and the revolutionary Cadence Millennium™ Enterprise Multiphysics Platform

These announcements also open a new chapter of Cadence’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy to help customers develop differentiated products across a wide range of industries and market verticals.

