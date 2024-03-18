ATSG Delivers Additional Boeing 767 Freighter to DHL

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) today announced that it has commenced a new lease agreement with DHL Network Operations (USA), Inc. under which ATSG’s Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM) has leased a 767-300 freighter aircraft to DHL to operate within DHL’s global network.

“ As one of our longest leasing relationships, we take pride in identifying opportunities to enhance capacity within the DHL network,” said Paul Chase, chief commercial officer of ATSG. “ The Boeing 767 remains unrivaled in the medium-widebody freighter market, serving as the backbone for lessees by offering payload capacity and range capabilities to optimize express delivery operations.”

The agreement will increase the total CAM-leased 767 fleet at DHL to fourteen.

“ Leasing customers recognize our Lease+Plus strategy as an opportunity to increase capacity and meet market demand,” stated Chase. “ No other company in the world can compete with our bundle of services for midsize freighters, including leasing, air express operations, heavy maintenance, freighter conversions, and logistics services.”

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced air cargo services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 converted freighters. A diverse portfolio of subsidiaries encompasses the Lease+Plus aircraft leasing opportunity, including three airlines holding separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates to provide air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services: aircraft maintenance, airport ground services and material handling equipment engineering and services. ATSG subsidiaries comprise ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For further details, please visit www.atsginc.com.