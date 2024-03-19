BrightView Partners with Red Wing Shoes to Equip 18,000 Team Members with Safety Boots

BrightView Landscapes is equipping its team members with safety boots from Red Wing Shoes to help ensure safety and comfort in every aspect of their work. (Photo: Business Wire)

BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrightView (NYSE: BV), the nation’s leading commercial landscaping company, today announced a strategic partnership with Red Wing Shoes to help equip over 18,000 team members with high-quality footwear that seeks to address the environmental hazards on the job site. This new program reflects BrightView's unwavering investment in its team's safety and well-being.

As a company dedicated to excellence in landscaping services, BrightView recognizes the importance of ensuring the safety of its team members in every aspect of their work. By partnering with Red Wing Shoes, renowned for their durable and dependable footwear, BrightView is reaffirming its commitment to prioritizing the safety and comfort of its employees.

"Our partnership with Red Wing Shoes underscores our dedication to providing our team members with the best personal protective equipment (PPE) to perform their jobs safely and effectively," said Amanda Orders, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, BrightView. "By outfitting our team with top-quality, functional boots, we are not only investing in their safety, but also empowering them to deliver exceptional service to our clients."

With this partnership, over 18,000 BrightView crew and field team members will have access to footwear that meets the highest PPE standards of safety and performance.

"At Red Wing Shoes, we share BrightView's commitment to prioritizing safety in the workplace," said Tito Warren, President, Global Industrial, Red Wing Shoe Co. "We are thrilled to partner with BrightView to provide their team members with our trusted boots, ensuring they have the protection they need to perform their duties with confidence."

The partnership with Red Wing Shoes aligns with BrightView's ongoing efforts to enhance workplace safety and support the professional development of its team members. By investing in premium PPE, BrightView aims to create a safe and more productive work environment for all employees.

About BrightView

BrightView (NYSE: BV), the nation’s largest commercial landscaper, proudly designs, creates, and maintains the best landscapes on Earth and provides the most efficient and comprehensive snow and ice removal services. With a dependable service commitment, BrightView brings brilliant landscapes to life at premier properties across the United States, including business parks and corporate offices, homeowners' associations, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail centers, resorts and theme parks, municipalities, golf courses, and sports venues. BrightView also serves as the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball. Through industry-leading best practices and sustainable solutions, BrightView is invested in taking care of our team members, engaging our clients, inspiring our communities, and preserving our planet. Visit BrightView.com and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn.