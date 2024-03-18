Anchor Peabody Represents Wallace Electric in its Partnership with Kelso Industries

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anchor Peabody is pleased to announce that it has represented Wallace Electric Co. (“Wallace Electric”), a leading commercial electrical contractor, in its new partnership with Kelso Industries, a collection of market-leading companies providing commercial HVAC, mechanical, refrigeration, electrical, industrial and plumbing services. Headquartered in Jackson, Georgia, Wallace Electric provides comprehensive electrical services to commercial contractors in high-growth end markets throughout the Southeast.

Anchor Peabody, a premier investment bank in the building materials and services industry, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Wallace Electric. “Anchor Peabody was honored to represent Wallace Electric in this partnership,” said Managing Director Will Schryver. “The Wallace team has built a robust commercial electrical business serving the Southeast that will perfectly complement the existing Kelso portfolio of commercial services businesses.”

Anchor Peabody was founded in 2011 with the sole mission of providing the building industry with the most professional, informed, useful, and unbiased M&A advice.

About Anchor Peabody

Anchor Peabody is a premier investment banking firm comprised of former owners, operators and investors in the building products and construction industry. The firm combines over 100 years of capital markets and mergers & acquisition experience with a modern approach to investment banking. Anchor Peabody prides itself on providing outsized outcomes for its clients, by maximizing banker satisfaction, both professionally and personally. For more information, please visit: www.anchorpeabody.com.

About Kelso Industries

Kelso Industries is building the nation’s preferred technical service partner to the commercial MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) ecosystem. Kelso and their partner companies employ more than 1,900 team members working out of offices in 15 states and serving clients in more than 40 states across the US. Kelso continues to grow through a partnership approach that allows for the brands, teams, and vendors to continue growing and serving clients in the highest level of customer service.