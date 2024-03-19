Enveric Biosciences Signs Non-Binding Term Sheets to Pursue the Exclusive Out-Licensing of New Chemical Entities for Pharmaceutical and Non-Pharmaceutical Applications in Joint Disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and addiction disorders, is pleased to announce that it has signed two non-binding term sheets with an undisclosed biotechnology company to pursue the out-licensing of cannabinoid-COX-2 conjugate compounds for both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical applications for treatment of joint diseases.

The term sheets contemplate that, for all human and animal joint pathology, such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other joint pathology applications, the undisclosed licensee would assume responsibility for all future product development efforts and in return would receive exclusive, royalty-bearing global licenses to develop, market and sublicense the compounds. The compounds are new chemical entities that include cannabinoids in conjugate form with COX-2 inhibitors and cannabinoids in conjugate form with selected steroids.

The pharmaceutical application term sheet provides that Enveric could be eligible to receive future development and sales milestone payments that in total could add up to approximately $61 million, assuming certain conditions are met, including receiving approval for the investigational new drug (IND) application and completing Phases I through III testing of the licensed product. Royalty rates could range from 2.5% up to 10% on future sales, depending on meeting certain sales criteria.

The non-pharmaceutical application term sheet provides that Enveric could be eligible to receive future development and sales milestone payments, which in total could add up to approximately $21 million and with royalty rates ranging from 0.25% up to 7%, assuming certain conditions are met, including successful product development and commercial launch and on meeting certain sales criteria.

Together, through the out-licensing of the two assets and meeting various development and sales milestones, Enveric could potentially receive milestone payments that total up to approximately $82 million.

“We are pleased to announce that a second biotechnology company has stepped forward looking to join Enveric in moving some of the Company’s promising assets forward,” said Joseph Tucker, Ph.D., Director and CEO of Enveric. “We look forward to working with our partner, and we are confident in their leadership and capabilities to continue the development of these compounds for both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical applications to advance joint disease treatment options for patients. Ultimately, we believe the definitive licensing agreements, once negotiated and finalized, could represent an excellent potential source of revenue for Enveric, and continue to demonstrate the value of Enveric’s extensive portfolio of assets.”

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel neuroplastogenic small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of depression, anxiety, and addiction disorders. Leveraging its unique discovery and development platform, Psybrary™, Enveric has created a robust intellectual property portfolio of new chemical entities for specific mental health indications. Enveric’s lead program, EB-003, is a first-in-class approach to the treatment of difficult-to-address mental health disorders designed to promote neuroplasticity without inducing hallucinations in the patient. Enveric is also developing EB-002, formerly EB-373, a next generation synthetic prodrug of the active metabolite, psilocin, being studied as a treatment of psychiatric disorders. Enveric is headquartered in Naples, FL with offices in Cambridge, MA and Calgary, AB Canada. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

