Panasonic Connect and Rapyuta Robotics Partner to Enhance Warehouse Efficiency

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rapyuta Robotics Co., Ltd. (Headquartered in Koto, Tokyo; CEO: Gajan Mohanarajah) and Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd. (Headquartered in Chuo, Tokyo; President and CEO: Yasuyuki Higuchi) announced a business partnership aimed at streamlining warehouse operations and increasing supply chain efficiency.

This partnership brings together the following technologies with an immediate goal of reducing truck waiting times and contributing to solving the “2024 Problem” of the Japanese Logistics Industry arising from reforms in Japan's labor laws, specifically affecting the trucking industry:

Panasonic Connect’s AI-based warehouse task optimization technology built on top of its wealth of knowledge in industrial engineering accumulated over its 100-year history

Blue Yonder (a Panasonic subsidiary) Warehouse Management Solutions, a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader for 12 Times in a row

Rapyuta ASRS, a revolutionary Automated Storage and Retrieval System that aims to expand the ASRS market to brown-field projects and high-velocity items due to its modular design and high-performance

A live demo of the proof-of-concept system was presented to journalists in Tokyo on March 8, 2024. This demo included automated picking with robot arms and specialized grippers that are part of Panasonic’s Robot Control Platform.

Akira Sakakibara, CTO of Panasonic Connect, highlighted Rapyuta Robotics' strong industry presence and advanced technology, saying “I am enthusiastic about merging our technologies and expertise with Rapyuta Robotics to address social issues in the supply chain, showcasing a collaborative spirit aimed at enhancing supply chain solutions.”

Gajan Mohanarajah, CEO of Rapyuta Robotics, added, “Our alignment with Panasonic Connect is naturally complementary. Together, we anticipate significantly impacting the logistics industry by making automation more accessible. We are excited to expand our partnership in the US market, given Panasonic Connect's substantial US customer base.”

Rapyuta Robotics will continue to innovate with Panasonic Connect to streamline warehouse operations and expand opportunities for their customers.

About Panasonic Connect

Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd. was established on April 1, 2022, as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system. With about 29,500 employees worldwide and annual sales of JPY1,125.7 billion, the company plays a central role in the growth of the Panasonic Group’s B2B solutions business and provides new value to its customers by combining advanced hardware, intelligent software solutions, and a wealth of knowledge in industrial engineering accumulated over its over 100-year history. The company aims to “Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow.” By driving innovation in the supply chain, public services, infrastructure, and entertainment sectors, Panasonic Connect aims to realize a sustainable society and to ensure well-being for all.

https://connect.panasonic.com/en/

About Rapyuta Robotics:

Rapyuta Robotics, an ETH Zurich spinoff, stands at the forefront of cloud robotics and is recognized as the market leader in pick-assist Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) in Japan. With a rich heritage of innovation and a comprehensive solution line-up that pushes the boundaries of flexibility and performance, Rapyuta Robotics is dedicated to making robots more accessible to everyone in the logistics industry.

https://www.rapyuta-robotics.com/