SRA Consulting and Bluejaÿ AI Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Risk Management in the Banking Sector

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a pivotal move that marks a significant milestone in the evolution of risk management within the banking industry, SRA Consulting and Bluejaÿ AI are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration brings together SRA Consulting's unparalleled advisory services in risk and compliance with Bluejaÿ AI's revolutionary artificial intelligence-driven forecasting technology. Together, they are setting a new standard for operational resilience in the banking sector, offering a robust solution designed to meet the unique challenges and strategic goals of financial institutions, especially in fortifying their control environments.

Michael Glotz, CEO of SRA Consulting, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "After years of guiding banks through the intricate landscape of governance, risk management and compliance, we are excited to join forces with Bluejaÿ AI. This alliance enhances our capability to deliver unprecedented value to our clients by blending our expertise with a technologically advanced, human-centric approach. In an era where regulatory demands are intensifying, it's imperative to adopt innovative solutions that evolve in tandem with the increasing complexity of regulatory requirements.”

Echoing the sentiment, Robert Mancini, CEO Americas at Bluejaÿ AI, stated, "We're excited to collaborate with SRA Consulting to equip banks with a forward-thinking solution for stress forecasting and risk management. Our platform is engineered to help banks minimize both risk and compliance costs, utilizing the bank’s existing GRC System, fostering a more secure and resilient financial ecosystem.”

Key Advantages for Financial Institutions

This strategic alliance is poised to redefine risk management for banks by offering significant benefits such as cost efficiency, improved risk forecasting capabilities, and a shift towards a proactive, forward-looking approach. The partnership addresses critical non-financial risks including governance, compliance, and operational challenges, ensuring seamless integration with existing Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) technology infrastructures, thereby guaranteeing a smooth, hassle-free adoption process.

About SRA Consulting

SRA Consulting stands at the forefront of risk and compliance advisory, serving a broad spectrum of clients from the largest banks in the US to small-sized financial institutions. Dedicated to excellence, SRA Consulting empowers its clients to successfully navigate the complex and dynamic landscape of risk and compliance.

To learn more, visit www.sraconsults.com

About Bluejay AI

As a trailblazer in the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology space, Bluejaÿ AI specializes in offering cutting-edge solutions for detecting and managing control stress in real-time. By delivering actionable insights, Bluejaÿ AI plays a crucial role in preventing control weaknesses and failures, thereby reducing regulatory risks and operational costs for its clientele.

To learn more, visit www.bluejay-ai.com

Note: The information provided in this press release is accurate as of the date of publication and is subject to change.